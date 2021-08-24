Confusion over rescheduled Ibiza Live event at showground

Published: 1:58 PM August 24, 2021

Mystery shrouds whether a planned Ibiza Live event at Norfolk Showground next month will go ahead - with all signs pointing to it being a non-starter.

The concert, featuring deejay Dave Pearce accompanied by the Ibiza Live Orchestra, was originally scheduled to go ahead at Norfolk Showground on May 31, 2020, before ticket holders were contacted to be informed the gig had been cancelled.

However, just a few weeks later they were then contacted to say that a new date had been confirmed - Saturday, September 18, 2021 and that all tickets would be automatically transferred to the new date.

But with less than a month until the concert was set to go ahead, it remains unclear whether it will definitely go ahead.

Would-be concert-goer Sophie Baldwin, 39, from Taverham was last contacted by Outside Live, the event's promoter, the day before the original date informing her of the rescheduling.

But in the interim, the website advertising the event has been taken down and Mr Pearce has been confirmed to appear in Londonderry on the same day.

She has since attempted to contact the promoter for clarity over the event, but her emails began to bounce back.

And on contacting the venue itself was confirmed that no booking was in place for the event.

Ms Baldwin said: "I feel like I've been robbed. The tickets were £30, which isn't that much, but how many more people must have paid the same?

"I was pleased when it was rescheduled - it was something to look forward to after the lockdown but it certainly seems to me that it won't be happening.

A spokesman for the Norfolk Showground said the event was no longer taking place at the venue and that the showground was not involved in ticketing of the event.

Several attempts have been made to contact Outside Live for clarity over the event, but none have been responded to.

Last year, when the company cancelled three events - including Ibiza Orchestra Live - ticket-holders were encouraged to email boxoffice@outsidelive.co.uk.

However, the company came under criticism at the time for offering credit notes instead of refunds.