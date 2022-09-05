'World's largest' inflatable obstacle course coming to Norfolk

An inflatable obstacle course is coming to Norfolk Showground next year - Credit: Archant

Adrenaline seekers will have the chance to tackle the "world's largest" inflatable obstacle course next year.

The 2.5km course will be at Norfolk Showground on Saturday, September 23, and promises to be "bigger, bouncier and better" than before.

Over the distance, participants can clamber over 17 obstacles and there will also be five music zones to help keep people "pumped and motivated" as they complete the course.

Competitors can choose from four distances, ranging from 2.5km to 15km, depending on how tough they want to make the challenge.

It is organised by UK Running Events and all participants will get a medal and prizes.

It is open to anyone aged five and over but under 15s will need to be accompanied by a participating adult.

Tickets currently start at £14.90 for children and £24.90 for adults but the price will increase nearer the time.

The course opens at 9am and competitors will have until 2pm to take part.