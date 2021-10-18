A huge inflatable obstacle course is coming to Norfolk
- Credit: Archant
The Inflatable 5k is returning to Norfolk bigger and bouncier than ever in 2022, with brand new obstacles to tackle.
The course is touring the UK next year and it will be at the Norfolk Showground on Saturday, May 7 from 9am until 2pm with various waves of runners.
There will be 17 gigantic obstacles, including The Mangle, The Web and Swing Shot, and there will be three new ones.
There will also be five pumping music zones to get you around the course.
It is 2.5km in length but participants can do additional laps with the choice of 5km, 10km or 15km too.
It is organised by UK Running Events and all participants will get a medal and prizes.
It is open to anyone aged five and over, though under 15s will need to be accompanied by a participating adult.
Tickets for the 5km route cost £29.50 for adults and £19.50 for children at ukrunningevents.co.uk/inflatable-5k-run
Most Read
- 1 Resurfacing works to see closures on three busy city roads
- 2 People in Norwich fined £21k for failing to pay for prescriptions
- 3 Power still out in parts of Norwich city centre six hours later
- 4 'Disaster from start to finish': Parents slam school for failing kids
- 5 Roadworks to be aware of in Norwich this week
- 6 £6.1m shopping street revamp will take half of 2022 to complete
- 7 New £64,000 bus lane could cut 80 seconds off journeys
- 8 See how Norwich Castle's keep is being transformed
- 9 Man, 83, 'absolutely gutted' after thieves pinch his £2,500 e-bike
- 10 Family piano shop founded in 1887 is leaving the city