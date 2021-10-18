A huge inflatable obstacle course is coming to Norfolk

Published: 12:08 PM October 18, 2021

The Inflatable 5k is returning to the Norfolk Showground in 2022. - Credit: Archant

The Inflatable 5k is returning to Norfolk bigger and bouncier than ever in 2022, with brand new obstacles to tackle.

The course is touring the UK next year and it will be at the Norfolk Showground on Saturday, May 7 from 9am until 2pm with various waves of runners.

There will be 17 gigantic obstacles, including The Mangle, The Web and Swing Shot, and there will be three new ones.

There will also be five pumping music zones to get you around the course.

It is 2.5km in length but participants can do additional laps with the choice of 5km, 10km or 15km too.

There are 17 obstacles on the Inflatable 5k course. - Credit: Archant

It is organised by UK Running Events and all participants will get a medal and prizes.

It is open to anyone aged five and over, though under 15s will need to be accompanied by a participating adult.

Tickets for the 5km route cost £29.50 for adults and £19.50 for children at ukrunningevents.co.uk/inflatable-5k-run