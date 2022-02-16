News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > Things to do > Days out

'Indoor car boot sale' with more than 25 stalls running at community centre

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 11:38 AM February 16, 2022
The 'Indoor Car Boot Sale' returns to Poringland Community Centre this weekend. 

The 'Indoor Car Boot Sale' returns to Poringland Community Centre this weekend. - Credit: Supplied

From toys to antiques, an event offering all the fun of a car boot sale but indoors is returning to a community centre.

It is taking place this Saturday, February 19 from 9am to 11.30am at Poringland Community Centre in Overtons Way.

There is free entry and parking and there will be more than 25 stalls in the hall and a café will sell drinks and cakes too. 

The poster for the Indoor Car Boot Sale. 

The poster for the Indoor Car Boot Sale. - Credit: Supplied

The event is independently run by Rachel McCarthy, who last ran it there in February 2020 before the pandemic.

She said: "In these times when people have stretched finances it is good in every sense to buy second hand goods, both for the planet and your pocket."

The pitches are sold out for this weekend but you can book one for the next event on Saturday, April 2 which costs £7 with the same opening times (for both stallholders entry is from 8.30am) - email poringlandevents@gmail.com

Norwich News

Don't Miss

Kevan Alderton of Out of Time on Magdalen Street.

'Rare albums are at the highest price ever' - CD revival hits Norwich

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Flowers have been left at the scene of a crash in Norwich

Flowers left at scene of fatal crash after car enters river

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Liz Barnard was verbally abused for adhering to the new highway code rules while George Patton gives his top tips.

New highway code 'lacking clarity' and 'causing chaos'

Francis Redwood

person
A man has died after a car crashed into the River Wensum in Norwich

Man in 60s dies after car crashes into river

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon