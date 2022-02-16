'Indoor car boot sale' with more than 25 stalls running at community centre

From toys to antiques, an event offering all the fun of a car boot sale but indoors is returning to a community centre.

It is taking place this Saturday, February 19 from 9am to 11.30am at Poringland Community Centre in Overtons Way.

There is free entry and parking and there will be more than 25 stalls in the hall and a café will sell drinks and cakes too.

The poster for the Indoor Car Boot Sale. - Credit: Supplied

The event is independently run by Rachel McCarthy, who last ran it there in February 2020 before the pandemic.

She said: "In these times when people have stretched finances it is good in every sense to buy second hand goods, both for the planet and your pocket."

The pitches are sold out for this weekend but you can book one for the next event on Saturday, April 2 which costs £7 with the same opening times (for both stallholders entry is from 8.30am) - email poringlandevents@gmail.com