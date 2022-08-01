Hundreds enjoy the magic of Thailand at city festival

Hundreds of people gathered over the weekend in Eaton Park to enjoy the Magic of Thailand Festival - Credit: Magic of Thailand

Hundreds of people descended upon Eaton Park in Norwich over the weekend for the Magic of Thailand Festival.

Now in its fourth year, guests were treated to lots of entertainment, from traditional dancing to sword fighting.

Performers took to the stage to perform music from the country, which was held on Saturday and Sunday.

Food stalls at the Magic of Thailand festival in Eaton Park, Norwich - Credit: Magic of Thailand Festival

There were lots of food stalls to sample serving Thai cuisine and people tried their luck in eating competitions.

Daniel Biggs, who organises the touring festival alongside partner Jackie Winitkun said: "Despite the bad weather we had a great weekend with a nice turn out.

"We always love coming to Norwich as there is a great energy in the crowd and it seems everyone had a great time."

Performers on stage at the Magic of Thailand Festival in Norwich - Credit: Magic of Thailand Festival

The Magic of Thailand is just one of many family-friendly festivals coming to Norfolk this summer with The Foodies Festival at Earlham Park, Maui Waui Festival at Gressenhall, and Nearly Festival in Great Yarmouth.