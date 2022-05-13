Where to watch thousands of dominoes topple through Norwich

Dominoes will see thousands of breezeblocks used to create a moving sculpture which traverses Norwich, unfolding over the course of the day - Credit: Station House Opera

Thousands of dominoes will topple one by one along a route that weaves through Norwich city centre this evening (May 13).

The spectacle with 7,500 dominoes is one of the opening events to celebrate the start of the Norfolk and Norwich Festival which runs over 17 days between May 13 and May 29.

A one-off event not to be missed; here is everything you need to know about the moving sculpture.

The Norfolk and Norwich Festival will begin with a giant domino topple. - Credit: Tom Arran

What is happening?

Dominoes is created by London-based performance art and theatre company Station House Opera and has been commissioned by the festival for its opening event.

Thousands of breezeblocks are used to create a moving sculpture that will traverse through the city starting from Anglia Square and finishing at The Forum.

The dominoes will be lined up along streets, parks, through buildings, and even on water and will occasionally disappear before resurfacing.

The event weaves through historical and everyday parts of the city as a way of "linking its diverse communities in a symbolic as well as a physical chain of cause and effect".

The dominoes are set up along a route over 2km long, leaving lots of opportunities to find a spot along the way to witness it.

The big event needed more than 200 volunteers to make happen.

When will it happen?

The dominoes will begin toppling at about 6pm starting from Anglia Square in Magdalen Street.

It is expected to take between 20 to 30 minutes for them all to fall down and the final domino will fall outside The Forum in Millennium Plain.

Where can I see it?

The route starts at Anglia Square and travels down Magdalen Street before taking a detour through Calvert Street, Jane Austen College, and St Georges Street.

It will continue past Norwich University of the Arts and St Andrews Hall before meandering through the Lanes, past the market, and finishing up at The Forum.

There will be many opportunities along the way to find a place to watch the dominoes fall but some areas will not be open to the public.

A map of the route the toppling dominoes will follow through Norwich for the Norfolk and Norwich Festival's opening event - Credit: Norfolk and Norwich Festival

The Norfolk and Norwich Festival is celebrating its 250th anniversary this year and is one of the oldest festivals in the country.

It was established in 1772 and has continued to be a cultural highlight for the county ever since.

This year will be one of the biggest yet with many pop-up shows, live music, and theatre productions at various outdoor and indoor venues across Norwich and beyond.