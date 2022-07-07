Hostry Festival in Norwich announces 2022 line-up with high-profile guests

Hayley Mills is one of the high-profile guests appearing at the Hostry Festival 2022. - Credit: Bee Gilbert

Norfolk’s Hostry Festival returns this autumn for its 2022 season with a packed programme of high-profile guest speakers, drama, music and visual art.

Hosted at Norwich Cathedral’s Hostry, the ‘Autumn Festival of Norfolk’, which last year celebrated its 10th anniversary, will run from October 21 to November 6.

Kicking off an exciting line-up of guest appearances is international bestselling author Lady Antonia Fraser, writer of acclaimed historical works as well as a memoir of life with her husband, playwright Harold Pinter.

She will be in conversation on October 29 with renowned theatre critic and Guardian writer Michael Billington, who also features on the programme on October 27 and will be reviewing the festival’s Central Production.

Kadiatu Kanneh-Mason, inspirational mother of a talented family of musicians including her son cellist Sheku, who was 2016 Young Musician of the Year, is back by popular demand after her 2021 festival appearance.

She will be joined by family members violinist Braimah, and pianists Konya and Jeneba, in a Classical Gala Concert on October 21.

Maid of Honour at the Queen’s Coronation in 1953, Lady Glenconner will be sharing her memoir ‘Extraordinary Life in the Shadow of the Crown: a Special Platinum Jubilee Celebration’ at the festival on October 30.

Also on October 30, Oscar-winning actress Hayley Mills makes a return to the Hostry to talk about her life as a British child star of 1960s movies and daughter of Hollywood royalty Sir John Mills and Mary Hayley Bell.

Other guest authors are Naji Malak, who wrote Walking With Veterans, a study of PTSD (October 27); Paul Jackson, creator of the fantasy world Elsewhere (October 27); Louise Perry, New Statesman columnist and writer on contemporary feminism (October 28); and Rebecca Stott, author of Dark Earth and Professor Emeritus at UEA (October 28).

There will be a journey in words and music through 350 years of radical thought, writing and songs in Land of Promise on November 2; and more music from Jo Collins and Friends, joined by festival guest artists such as Nina Taylor and Joseph Betts, on November 6.

The festival’s signature projects also return for 2022.

The central production Ring Round the Moon by Jean Anouilh and Christopher Fry is a classic European romantic comedy drama, set in the roaring 1920s and it runs October 24-29.

The African Choir of Norfolk’s gala concert on October 22, led by the inspirational Anna Mudeka, will feature new material gathered from across Africa.

Paint Out Norwich plans a Nocturne painting festival from October 27-30, culminating in an exhibition in Cathedral Close, Tombland.

The Paint Out project will also include an exhibition by John Behm in The Crypt Gallery from October 24-30.

Plus the 10th Norfolk Arts Awards Ceremony, in association with the Eastern Daily Press, will honour the county’s arts and cultural organisations, hosted by Norwich School in its Blake Studio on November 5.

Stash Kirkbride, artistic director and co-founder of the festival, said: “We are thrilled to be announcing our line-up for our 2022 autumn programme which celebrates the arts in Norfolk.

"The festival line-up encompasses everything from music and the visual arts to literature and performance.

"We are lucky to attract such diverse talent to Norfolk as well as engage with those from this beautiful county, and we look forward to welcoming audiences to share in the experience.”

Peter Barrow, co-founder and executive producer, said. "We are delighted to welcome new patrons and ambassadors who include author and actor Stephen Fry, recipient of the 2021 Norfolk Icon Award, and actress Stephanie Beacham who appeared at last year’s festival."

The festival mainly takes place in the Hostry building, with five events being staged at Norwich School in the Cathedral Close, from October 21 to November 26, 2022.

Tickets go on sale from 9am on Monday, July 11 on the Hostry Festival website or by calling 01603 598676.

