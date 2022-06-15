Carnival heading to village near Norwich with street food and stalls
- Credit: Archant/Bucket List
A village on the outskirts of Norwich will be getting into the carnival spirit next month with dancing, music, street food and more.
The Horsford Carnival and Funday had to wait two years for the event to take place, having been postponed due to Covid.
The procession will begin at 12pm on Saturday, July 9, setting off from the village's primary school in Mill Lane.
Revellers, who will be led by Fine City Samba, will parade through the streets to reach the green where the party will continue.
Live music and dance displays will keep people entertained and there will be a host of street food stalls serving everything from BBQ to loaded chips with the festivities continuing until 8pm.
Organiser Kelly Thorpe said: "We are really looking forward to celebrating with everyone.
"We hope it will bring the people if Horsford together for a lovely day out all for a good cause."
The carnival is being held to raise money for a number of charities in Horsford.