Norwich comedy club announces stellar summer line-up

Published: 5:43 PM May 21, 2021

We all need cheering up after the last year and Hooma Comedy Club is guaranteed to get us all laughing again, with a jam-packed programme of top comics this summer.

The Norwich-based club hosts weekly comedy events and combines some of the biggest names on the national circuit with up-and-coming local talent.

Tony Law will perform this summer. - Credit: Contributed

Regular events take place at The Bowling House in Norwich, most Saturdays with the occasional Friday, Liberty Restaurant in Wroxham, every last Saturday of the month, and Sugar and Spice in Norwich, on every first Sunday.

The names announced so far for these gigs include Tony Law, who has starred on Russell Howard's Good News, John Mann, who has made a number of TV appearances and also supported Phill Jupitus and Lenny Henry on tour, Dan Evans, who featured on Channel 5's At the Store, and local rising stars Ciara Jack and Nelson Gombakomba.

Local comedian Nelson Gombakomba features on the line-up. - Credit: Contributed

Martin Westgate, Hooma founder, said: "It has been a difficult time for everyone and we’ve been doing our best with online gigs, but now it’s time to come back stronger.

"We’re excited to have so many high quality shows planned for the fine city of Norwich and beyond.

Martin Westgate, founder of Hooma Comedy Club and resident MC. - Credit: Contributed

"What Hooma is good at is taking established comics and mixing them with local comedians, giving audiences that local flavour and our home grown talent exposure to watch masters in the craft."

Hooma, is also booked for a series of larger outdoor events, including at Wildcraft Brewery on July 2, The Ha Ha Farm in Strumpshaw on July 3 and its first family-friendly show will be at The Brickmakers in Norwich on August 29, featuring Britain's Got Talent star Ben Langley.

The line-up for the Hooma Comedy Club show at The Brickmakers in Norwich. - Credit: Contributed

It will also be supporting the annual Norfolk Day celebrations with a special event at The Bowling House on July 24, which will be an extended performance with a mix of panel shows, stand-up comedy and live podcast recordings to celebrate the region's comedy scene.

All events and performances will fall in line with any Covid-19 requirements given at the time of performance.

Mr Westgate added: "We need to have fun and bring the 'hooma' back but also be responsible."

Visit hoomacomedy.wixsite.com/senseofhooma to book tickets to a show.

