Visit Platform 9 3/4 and cast spells as Hogwarts is coming to Norwich

The Castle Quarter in Norwich is holding a Hogwarts Halloween event. - Credit: PA

Potterheads are in for a treat as a Norwich leisure venue will be transformed into Hogwarts.

Hogwarts Halloween is running on Saturday, October 29 from 12pm until 4pm on floor one of the Castle Quarter.

Wannabee wizards and muggles can join in with a whole host of spellbinding free activities.

Fans of Harry Potter, Hermione, Ron and friends will be able to make their own magic wand at the creation station.

The Castle Quarter in Norwich. - Credit: Danielle Booden

There will also be the chance to try on the sorting hat to find out what house you belong too, whether Gryffindor, Slytherin, Ravenclaw or Hufflepuff.

The Weasley's Ford Anglia will be flying into the city with the chance to take a selfie with the enchanted car and also on Platform 9 3/4.

Rob Bradley, Castle Quarter’s centre manager, said: “This October, Castle Quarter will become home to a special Harry Potter-themed Halloween event.

"School might be out for the week, but our doors remain open for new Hogwarts apprentices."

There will also be a free competition running with the chance to win a goodie bag and vouchers.