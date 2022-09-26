Halloween classic showing at outdoor cinema near Norwich

Hocus Pocus is showing at Whitlingham in October - Credit: Outdoor Cinema

A Halloween classic is showing at an outdoor cinema near Norwich next month.

Hocus Pocus is being screened at Whitlingham Country Park in Trowse in the lead-up to Halloween.

There are two screenings of the Disney classic on Saturday, October 22 - one starting at 5pm and the other at 8pm.

Hot drinks will be available from a catering unit on site and guests are encouraged to bring their own food.

Viewers are also asked to wear warm clothing, extra layers, appropriate footwear and to bring a torch.

This is not the first time Whitlingham has played host to outdoor cinema, with Picnic in the Park screening Bohemian Rhapsody, the Lion King, Mamma Mia, Harry Potter and Encanto in July.

Organisers expect the event to sell out due to limited tickets being available.

Family tickets for two adults and two children cost £34, with adult tickets costing £14 and tickets for children costing £9.