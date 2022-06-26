Where you can see free live music and circus acts in Norwich this summer
- Credit: Corey Pickett
Some of the best acts in the county and further afield will be filling the city's streets with songs and street performances during a summer of free events.
Head Out, Not Home will return for its ninth year between Sunday, July 24, and Sunday, September 4, bringing circus acts, street theatre and folk music to stages set up across Norwich.
Performances will take place on Sunday afternoons and there is something for everyone to enjoy.
Stefan Gurney, executive director of the Norwich Business Improvement District, said: “It’s great to put on such a wide range of free energetic entertainment on a Sunday that will encourage people into the city this summer.
"We hope it will give Norwich a real buzz and have a really positive effect for our local businesses.”
Artists performing include Covent Garden's Corey Pickett, north Norfolk rockabilly stars Those Deadbeat Cats, funk quartet High points and Britain's Got Talent star Ben Langley.
A full list of the lineup and stage times can be found at www.visitnorwich.co.uk
Stages will be located at Millennium Plain, St Gregory's Green, Gentleman's Walk, Westlegate, Tombland and Riverside.