Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > Things to do > Days out

Harry Styles and Taylor Swift night coming to Norwich bar

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 2:30 PM October 21, 2022
Many people want to see Harry Styles perform at Carrow Road in 2023.

A Harry Styles and Taylor Swift party night is coming to Norwich. - Credit: PA

Stay out too late and enjoy bangers from the back catalogue of two of the world's biggest popstars in a Norwich bar. 

The Taylor Swift vs Harry Styles Party Night will take place at Revolution Norwich in Queen Street on Thursday, November 24 from 8pm until 11pm.

It will be a club event with DJs playing homage and celebrating the two chart-topping acts. 


Set to make all your Wildest Dreams come true, you can expect all the anthems, extended songs and those special album tracks you don't normally hear in a club.

There will also be lip sync competitions, prizes, audience props and optional fancy dress. 

Revolution Norwich recently underwent a refurbishment, including neon lighting and a bumper car for photo opportunities.

Revolution Norwich now has a bumper car for photo opportunities. 

Revolution Norwich now has a bumper car for photo opportunities. - Credit: Revolution Norwich

Cheaper advance tickets are available on Eventbrite for £7 and there will be more on the door and it is for over 18s only. 

Music
Norwich News

Don't Miss

James Whitman, who went missing from the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital this afternoon.

Norwich Live News

Body found in search for missing 40-year-old man

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Mile Cross Road in Norwich was closed following the incident

Norwich Live News

Teenage boy taken to hospital with serious injuries after city crash

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
The former Bourgee site on Timber Hill in Norwich is becoming new restaurant Silhouette.

Food and Drink

Revealed: The new restaurant opening at vacant site in Timber Hill

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Traffic queuing in Middletons Lane in Hellesdon. Pictured inset is county councillor Shelagh Gurney 

'Free-for-all' at busy city junction due to faulty traffic lights

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon