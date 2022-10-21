Harry Styles and Taylor Swift night coming to Norwich bar
- Credit: PA
Stay out too late and enjoy bangers from the back catalogue of two of the world's biggest popstars in a Norwich bar.
The Taylor Swift vs Harry Styles Party Night will take place at Revolution Norwich in Queen Street on Thursday, November 24 from 8pm until 11pm.
It will be a club event with DJs playing homage and celebrating the two chart-topping acts.
Set to make all your Wildest Dreams come true, you can expect all the anthems, extended songs and those special album tracks you don't normally hear in a club.
There will also be lip sync competitions, prizes, audience props and optional fancy dress.
Revolution Norwich recently underwent a refurbishment, including neon lighting and a bumper car for photo opportunities.
Cheaper advance tickets are available on Eventbrite for £7 and there will be more on the door and it is for over 18s only.