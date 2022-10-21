Harry Styles and Taylor Swift night coming to Norwich bar

A Harry Styles and Taylor Swift party night is coming to Norwich. - Credit: PA

Stay out too late and enjoy bangers from the back catalogue of two of the world's biggest popstars in a Norwich bar.

The Taylor Swift vs Harry Styles Party Night will take place at Revolution Norwich in Queen Street on Thursday, November 24 from 8pm until 11pm.

It will be a club event with DJs playing homage and celebrating the two chart-topping acts.





Set to make all your Wildest Dreams come true, you can expect all the anthems, extended songs and those special album tracks you don't normally hear in a club.

There will also be lip sync competitions, prizes, audience props and optional fancy dress.

Revolution Norwich recently underwent a refurbishment, including neon lighting and a bumper car for photo opportunities.

Revolution Norwich now has a bumper car for photo opportunities. - Credit: Revolution Norwich

Cheaper advance tickets are available on Eventbrite for £7 and there will be more on the door and it is for over 18s only.