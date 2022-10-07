Pumpkin competition, street food and Halloween cinema coming to park

A park on the outskirts of Norwich is the place to be this Halloween, with an outdoor cinema showing spooky films.

The Halloween Spooktacular will take place in Fitzmaurice Park in Thorpe St Andrew on Friday, October 28.

It is the first time the event has been held and at 4pm judging will take place in the Town Hall for a pumpkin carving competition, with prizes up for grabs.

The fun will continue into the evening with Thorpe Cinema putting on outdoor screenings, with Hocus Pocus for families at 5pm followed by Scream at 8pm, which are both ticketed events.

Bakeaholics UK, run by Morgan Lewis with a shop in Attleborough, will be at the event. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

The food and drink vendors are The Bap Cave, Claridge's Catering, Broadland Bars and Bakeaholics UK and those without tickets to the films will still be able to buy food.

Soul Eclipse, which offers personalised gifts, home décor and wax melts, will also have a stall.

A spokesman for Thorpe Town Council said: "We are always keen to put on new and exciting events for the community while supporting local businesses."

Early bird film tickets cost £6 on the Thorpe Cinema website.