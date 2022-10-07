Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > Things to do > Days out

Pumpkin competition, street food and Halloween cinema coming to park

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 9:46 AM October 7, 2022
Thorpe Cinema will show Hocus Pocus and Scream in Fitzmaurice Park. 

Thorpe Cinema will show Hocus Pocus and Scream in Fitzmaurice Park. - Credit: Fitzmaurice Park

A park on the outskirts of Norwich is the place to be this Halloween, with an outdoor cinema showing spooky films.

The Halloween Spooktacular will take place in Fitzmaurice Park in Thorpe St Andrew on Friday, October 28.

It is the first time the event has been held and at 4pm judging will take place in the Town Hall for a pumpkin carving competition, with prizes up for grabs.

The fun will continue into the evening with Thorpe Cinema putting on outdoor screenings, with Hocus Pocus for families at 5pm followed by Scream at 8pm, which are both ticketed events.

Morgan Lewis, 19, ready to open her new shop Bakeaholics in Attleborough.

Bakeaholics UK, run by Morgan Lewis with a shop in Attleborough, will be at the event. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

The food and drink vendors are The Bap Cave, Claridge's Catering, Broadland Bars and Bakeaholics UK and those without tickets to the films will still be able to buy food. 

Soul Eclipse, which offers personalised gifts, home décor and wax melts, will also have a stall. 

A spokesman for Thorpe Town Council said: "We are always keen to put on new and exciting events for the community while supporting local businesses."

Early bird film tickets cost £6 on the Thorpe Cinema website. 

Halloween
Norwich News

Don't Miss

Bobie Morland, owner of Empire Barbers, is offering a unique "life changing" service for balding men

City barber 'changing lives' through unique hair replacement service

Francis Redwood

Author Picture Icon
The apartment is in Pudding Lane and overlooks Norwich Market

Grade II-listed apartment with views over Norwich Market for sale for £160k

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
A National Express coach stock picture. Passenger Robert Loades is pictured inset

Police called to 'stand-off' between coach driver and passenger

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
St Stephens Street in Norwich , 20-9-2002<Copy: Tara Greaves><Picture: James Bass>

Gallery

How St Stephens Street in Norwich has changed over the years

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon