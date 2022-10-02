Wildlife spot putting on Halloween trail for families through half-term
- Credit: Harry Waye-Barker
As autumn rolls in, a wildlife spot just outside Norwich is putting on a seasonal walk.
Taverham Mill is holding a Halloween Trail during the October half-term to celebrate the changing of the seasons.
Families can find out who lives in the fallen leaves, which furry friends only come out at night and discover the creepy crawlies that aren’t so creepy after all.
Other activities at the Mill include a spotting game to identify local flora and fauna while on the trails.
Wildlife on the site ranges from ducks and herons to dragonflies and highland cows.
There is a café in the visitor centre serving hot and cold drinks as well as baked goods including homemade cakes.
Visitors are welcome to bring a picnic.
Most Read
- 1 'Larger than life' father and husband dies aged 29
- 2 'Now that's a disgrace' - Hundreds attend city march
- 3 Historic bar in city forced to permanently close
- 4 Rats invade city flat as pregnant mum forced to sleep on couch
- 5 Trade plummets for business after homeless disputes in city centre
- 6 Blood stains left on memorial bench after churchyard stabbing
- 7 Former snooker hall set to be converted into shops
- 8 Green light for new cameras to fine law-breaking Norfolk drivers
- 9 Campaign calls for 40mph limit on A140 stretch near Norwich
- 10 CCTV appeal after £5,000 worth of goods stolen from city retail parks
The trail is open between October 24 and October 30 between 10am and 3pm.
It is £3 per child and there is no need to book in advance.