Wildlife spot putting on Halloween trail for families through half-term

There is lots of wildlife to see at Taverham Mill this October - Credit: Harry Waye-Barker

As autumn rolls in, a wildlife spot just outside Norwich is putting on a seasonal walk.

Taverham Mill is holding a Halloween Trail during the October half-term to celebrate the changing of the seasons.

Families can find out who lives in the fallen leaves, which furry friends only come out at night and discover the creepy crawlies that aren’t so creepy after all.

Other activities at the Mill include a spotting game to identify local flora and fauna while on the trails.

Wildlife on the site ranges from ducks and herons to dragonflies and highland cows.

There is a café in the visitor centre serving hot and cold drinks as well as baked goods including homemade cakes.

Visitors are welcome to bring a picnic.

The trail is open between October 24 and October 30 between 10am and 3pm.

It is £3 per child and there is no need to book in advance.