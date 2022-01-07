Dick Whittington star returns to panto after recovering from Covid

Gyasi Sheppy (right) has returned as the title role in Dick Whittington after recovering from Covid, pictured with Joe Tracini and Jarnéia Richard-Noel. - Credit: Laura Francis

The lead in Norwich Theatre Royal's panto Dick Whittington has now stepped back into the character's famous boots after recovering from Covid.

CBeebies presenter Gyasi Sheppy is back as the title role in Dick Whittington and his Cat - just in time for his family and friends to come and see the show this weekend.

Nicholas Jones played the role of Dick Whittington while Gyasi Sheppy was isolating. - Credit: Nicholas Jones

Since New Year's Eve, dancer and understudy Nicholas Jones had taken over as Mr Sheppy tested positive for Covid.

After finishing his isolation, Mr Sheppy returned on Thursday evening (December 6), with the panto run ending on Sunday, December 9.

Gyasi Sheppy will perform in all remaining shows of Dick Whittington and his Cat. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Mr Sheppy said: "I am delighted to be returning to performances as Dick Whittington this closing weekend and would like to thank cast, crew and theatre staff once again for their support and kind messages.

"To play a lead role in one of the most renowned theatres in the country has been a dream. Thank you all.”

Meanwhile, Dick's love interest Alice Fitzwarren is currently being played by dancer and understudy Lucia Valentino as Jarnéia Richard-Noel, who starred in Six the Musical on the West End, has Covid.