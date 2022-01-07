News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > Things to do > Days out

Dick Whittington star returns to panto after recovering from Covid

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 4:16 PM January 7, 2022
Jarnéia Richard-Noel, Joe Tracini and Gyasi Sheppy in Dick Whittington and his Cat. 

Gyasi Sheppy (right) has returned as the title role in Dick Whittington after recovering from Covid, pictured with Joe Tracini and Jarnéia Richard-Noel. - Credit: Laura Francis

The lead in Norwich Theatre Royal's panto Dick Whittington has now stepped back into the character's famous boots after recovering from Covid.

CBeebies presenter Gyasi Sheppy is back as the title role in Dick Whittington and his Cat - just in time for his family and friends to come and see the show this weekend.

Nicholas Jones has stepped into the role of Dick Whittington (pictured) after Gyasi Sheppy tested positive for Covid. 

Nicholas Jones played the role of Dick Whittington while Gyasi Sheppy was isolating. - Credit: Nicholas Jones

Since New Year's Eve, dancer and understudy Nicholas Jones had taken over as Mr Sheppy tested positive for Covid.

After finishing his isolation, Mr Sheppy returned on Thursday evening (December 6), with the panto run ending on Sunday, December 9.

Gyasi Sheppy who will be playing Dick Whittington in this year's Theatre Royal panto, Dick Whittingt

Gyasi Sheppy will perform in all remaining shows of Dick Whittington and his Cat. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Mr Sheppy said: "I am delighted to be returning to performances as Dick Whittington this closing weekend and would like to thank cast, crew and theatre staff once again for their support and kind messages.

"To play a lead role in one of the most renowned theatres in the country has been a dream. Thank you all.”

Meanwhile, Dick's love interest Alice Fitzwarren is currently being played by dancer and understudy Lucia Valentino as Jarnéia Richard-Noel, who starred in Six the Musical on the West End, has Covid. 

Norwich Theatre Royal
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Tia Yallop and her partner Louis were left without a pram after their pram was taken from outside their home in Norwich.

Thieves snatch newborn's pram from family car

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Family home "ruined" after water tank ruptured. 

Bust boiler leaves mum's house under water

Sophie Skyring

Author Picture Icon
Part of Earlham Road will close for five days from January 10.

Norfolk Live News

City road to close for five days as sinking road is investigated

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Winsor Bishop in Norwich is set to hold a £2m sale this weekend.

UK's oldest jewellers holds £2m sale ahead of refurbishment project

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon