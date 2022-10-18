Engineer creates huge Halloween show at his house with 'tunnel of light'

Video

Hayden Moon has created a huge Halloween light show at his home with its own tunnel of light. - Credit: Cheryl Lorne (CG Photography)

It isn't just Norwich hosting a tunnel of light this year as an engineer has made his own at his house in a nearby village.

Hayden Moon has created a huge Halloween light show synchronised to spooky music on Grove Way in Newton Flotman.

It features 13,000 LEDs and follows the success of the Christmas display he created last year.

The Halloween music and light show on Grove Way in Newton Flotman. - Credit: Cheryl Lorne (CG Photography)

The engineer built the tunnel of light out of a polytunnel frame and there is also singing pumpkins.

Mr Moon said: "Everyone is so enthusiastic about it, but a few people worry about the cost for me.

"But the LEDs are low voltage and energy so it is only about 50p a night and from next year I want it to be solar or wind powered."

The show lasts half and hour and it will be repeated from October 24 to 29 from 6pm to 8pm, October 30 5pm to 7pm and October 31 5pm to 8pm with extra effects.

The Grove Way light show features 13,000 LED lights. - Credit: Cheryl Lorne (CG Photography)

There is parking at the nearby village hall and it is free to watch, with donations encouraged for The Dogs Trust.