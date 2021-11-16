News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > Things to do > Days out

Review

Groan Ups, Norwich Theatre Royal review: 'A very funny evening out'

person

James Goffin

Published: 9:33 AM November 16, 2021
Groan Ups is running at Norwich Theatre Royal until November 20. 

Groan Ups is running at Norwich Theatre Royal until November 20. - Credit: Pamela Raith

Cringe at your memories of your childhood selves and laugh your hearts out at this riotous comedy from the makers of BBC1’s Gone Wrong Show.

Groan Ups follows the ‘yellow group’ from Bloomfield School from primary, on to secondary school, and finally an adult reunion, with a sharp farce that hides a more serious side just under the surface.

Groan Ups is running at Norwich Theatre Royal until November 20. 

Groan Ups is running at Norwich Theatre Royal until November 20. - Credit: Pamela Raith

The comedy isn’t as slapstick as Mischief Theatre’s landmark Play That Goes Wrong but there are plenty of puns, from the terribly-named class hamsters to the childish malapropisms of wanting to grow up and rule the country as “prime sinister”.

One early routine about how thoroughly a roving-eyed daddy tidies the bedroom with the cleaner is particularly funny.

It’s not all ‘children say the funniest things’ though: with the cruelness of bullying and the lasting challenges of anxiety and sexuality lurking at the back of the class - though never enough to put a dampener on the evening.

The main ensemble (Yolande Ovide, Dharmesh Patel, Lauren Samuels, Daniel Abbott, and Matt Cavendish) make for a convincing friendship group, but it is reunion interlopers Jamie Birkett and Paul Brown as the hired companion Chemise and mysterious former classmate Paul respectively who earn the biggest laughs.

Fly Davis’ charming sets see the furniture sized in inverse-proportion to the characters’ ages – a feeling familiar to any adult that has tried sitting in a primary school chair – and Kirsty Patrick Ward’s direction is pacey and rewarding.

Groan Ups is running at Norwich Theatre Royal until November 20.

Groan Ups is running at Norwich Theatre Royal until November 20. - Credit: Pamela Raith

Most Read

  1. 1 New sports hub to be built in village on edge of Norwich
  2. 2 City street to close for four weeks for resurfacing work
  3. 3 City preschool confirms permanent closure
  1. 4 City American diner reopens after £15,000 overhaul
  2. 5 Hospital worker 'sickened' as car targeted on her birthday
  3. 6 Gang members sentenced to more than 20 years for city knife attack
  4. 7 No more sleeping on the sofa as siblings finally bag flat
  5. 8 Norwich traffic update: Heavy traffic in city centre as roadworks continue
  6. 9 Before and after: Amazing photos show city's changes over 30 years
  7. 10 Townhouse once part of a Norwich hospital on the market for £550k

For some school days are the best of your lives. This show doesn’t quite hit the gags-per-minute as hard as Mischief’s earlier works, but it’s certainly a very funny evening out for anyone who remains a kid at heart.

Groan Ups continues at Norwich Theatre Royal until Saturday, November 20.

Norwich Theatre Royal
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The 2016 Ford Fiesta ST-3 1.6 Turbo, owned by Melanie Pleasant, which was stolen from Constitution Hill near to her home

Teacher in shock after Ford Fiesta pinched from busy road

Sophie Wyllie

Author Picture Icon
Sharon Blundell with her husband Gary Blundell, who live on Queen's Hills estate in Costessey

South Norfolk District Council

High hopes for roads and park improvements on estate near A47

Sophie Wyllie

Author Picture Icon
A map showing where 4,000 new homes could be built as a new settlement. 

Vision for 4,000-home village near Norwich to go under public scrutiny

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Gonzo's Team Room has donated £2,260 for Keyla the dog

City bar donates £2,260 to cover cost of puppy's operation after attack

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon