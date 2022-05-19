Writers invited to 'inspirational' workshop at city's community garden
- Credit: Copyright: Archant 2017
Budding writers and local history enthusiasts are being encouraged to come along to a free workshop event in the city this weekend.
For more than a decade, the Grapes Hill Community Garden (GHCG) has provided a haven for the mental and physical health of residents and organisations across Norwich.
Now the team behind the urban community garden is working on plans to cement the project’s history in an anthology.
This weekend, the garden will be opening its gates to writers of all abilities and ages to come along and be inspired by the garden's history and what it has to offer.
Led by a local author, the workshop will encourage attendees to look at their surroundings and interact with others, with the aim of putting together a piece of writing in a format of their choice.
A spokesperson for GHCG said: “The workshop offers an opportunity to work on a piece of writing while sitting in the natural surroundings of the garden, which is open every day.
“We are looking forward to hosting the selection of exciting workshops."
Participants will be guided through the workshop and supported throughout the duration of their visit.
Most Read
- 1 School sacks suspended teacher after investigation and petition
- 2 All you need to know ahead of The Killers concert at Carrow Road
- 3 Green light for park and ride, drive throughs and offices near Norwich
- 4 House price boom pushing city buyers out of the market
- 5 Weather warning as thunderstorms set to hit Norfolk
- 6 City folk baffled after being barricaded into their own homes
- 7 Roads chaos continues with more work lined up at busy junction
- 8 When will work start on new Aldi store?
- 9 Staff tuck into emergency honeycomb after bees rescued from city pub
- 10 'Fast & Furious' modified cars reported speeding down industrial road
The free workshop is open to writers of all abilities and will take place on Saturday, May 21, over two sessions with the first running from 11am to 12.45pm, followed by another from 1.15pm to 3pm.
Children of all ages are welcome too and will be able to try their hand at writing a garden-inspired piece as well.
Following the workshop, participants will be offered the chance to have their work considered for an anthology creating a living history of GHCG and the people who make it what it is. The anthology is expected to be published later in the year and will raise funds for the garden.
Other upcoming workshops at GHCG include lino printing with Haychley on May 28 and yoga with Sue Tideswell on June 4. New volunteers are always welcomed and sessions run throughout the year.
- For more details or to book a place on the creative writing workshop, email donnalouisebishop@hotmail.co.uk - spaces are limited.
- For more information about the Grapes Hill Community Garden visit the website www.grapeshillcommunitygarden.org or email contact@grapeshillcommunitygarden.org