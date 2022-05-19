The Parent and Children Social Hour group enjoying Grapes Hill Community Garden. Outreach officer, Ellen Mary, picks gooseberries with three-year-olds, from left, Sonny Hale, Sebastian Renwick, and Zack Lincoln. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2017

Budding writers and local history enthusiasts are being encouraged to come along to a free workshop event in the city this weekend.

For more than a decade, the Grapes Hill Community Garden (GHCG) has provided a haven for the mental and physical health of residents and organisations across Norwich.

Now the team behind the urban community garden is working on plans to cement the project’s history in an anthology.

This weekend, the garden will be opening its gates to writers of all abilities and ages to come along and be inspired by the garden's history and what it has to offer.

Grapes Hill Community Garden - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Led by a local author, the workshop will encourage attendees to look at their surroundings and interact with others, with the aim of putting together a piece of writing in a format of their choice.

A spokesperson for GHCG said: “The workshop offers an opportunity to work on a piece of writing while sitting in the natural surroundings of the garden, which is open every day.

“We are looking forward to hosting the selection of exciting workshops."

Grapes Hill Community Garden has reopened to the general public. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2017

Participants will be guided through the workshop and supported throughout the duration of their visit.

The free workshop is open to writers of all abilities and will take place on Saturday, May 21, over two sessions with the first running from 11am to 12.45pm, followed by another from 1.15pm to 3pm.

Children of all ages are welcome too and will be able to try their hand at writing a garden-inspired piece as well.

Following the workshop, participants will be offered the chance to have their work considered for an anthology creating a living history of GHCG and the people who make it what it is. The anthology is expected to be published later in the year and will raise funds for the garden.

Grapes Hill Community Garden - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Other upcoming workshops at GHCG include lino printing with Haychley on May 28 and yoga with Sue Tideswell on June 4. New volunteers are always welcomed and sessions run throughout the year.