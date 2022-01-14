All you need to know about new Emma Thompson film shot in Norwich

Alessandro Glorio, of Cafe Gelato, met the stars of Good Luck To You, Leo Grande Emma Thompson and Daryl McCormack. - Credit: Alessandro Glorio

Upcoming film Good Luck To You, Leo Grande was shot in Norwich and here is all you need to know ahead of its release.

Who stars in Good Luck to You, Leo Grande?

Oscar-winning actress Emma Thompson plays Nancy Stokes in the film and her many credits include Saving Mr Banks, Love Actually and Sense and Sensibility.

Leo Grande is played by rising star Daryl McCormack, who is best known as Isaiah from the hit series Peaky Blinders.

On IMDb it says that Isabella Laughland is Becky and the actress also played Leanne in the Harry Potter films.

Daryl McCormack on set on Opie Street in Norwich, filming comedy drama Good Luck to You, Leo Grande. - Credit: Danielle Booden

What is the plot of the film?

Nancy Stokes is a retired school teacher and widow who yearns for adventure, some human connection and good sex.

She decides to hire the services of sex worker Leo Grande who she meets in a hotel room.

While Leo looks as good as his picture, Nancy wasn't expecting to enjoy conversations with him too.

Both find they like each other and over the course of three rendezvous, the power dynamics shift.

Daryl McCormack on set, on Opie Street in Norwich, for the filming of new comedy drama Good Luck to You, Leo Grande. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

Who is the creative team behind Good Luck To You, Leo Grande?

The film is directed by Sophie Hyde from an original screenplay by comedian and writer Katy Brand.

It is a joint project between Cornerstone and Genesius Pictures and it has been acquired by Lionsgate UK.

Genesius Pictures was founded by Debbie Gray, who lives in Burnham Market, and Julian Gleek in 2014, with offices in London, Norfolk and Sydney.

Its previous projects include BAFTA-nominated film Northern Soul (2014) and Mrs Lowry & Son (2019), starring Timothy Spall and Vanessa Redgrave.

Daryl McCormack on set, on Opie Street in Norwich, for the filming of new comedy drama Good Luck to You, Leo Grande. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

Where was it filmed?

Filming took place in Norwich in March 2021 and crews were spotted at Café Gelato in Opie Street, off London Street.

Scenes for the film were also shot in London.

What is the release date for the film?

While the general release date has not yet been announced, it is set to premiere at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival which runs from January 20 to 30 2022.