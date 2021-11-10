News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > Things to do > Days out

Christmas market with gifts from around the world coming to Norwich

person

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 11:08 AM November 10, 2021
Young entrepreneurs sell their products at the Enterprise Christmas Market at the Forum. Picture: DE

The Global Village Christmas Market is set to begin at The Forum in Norwich on Thursday, December 2. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2016

A well-known Norwich building is set for a festive feel as it stages a three-day Christmas market.

Located at The Forum in the heart of the city, the Global Village Christmas Market will feature traders, illustrators and makers, with gifts on offer from around the world. 

The market has a focus on fairly-traded and eco-friendly products.

Entry is free to the three-day event which will begin as an indoor market on Thursday, December 2, before ending on Saturday, December 4, with both an indoor and an outdoor market offering hot food, mulled wine and festive music.

On Saturday, there will also be Christmas carol singers and brass bands, with the event set to take place from 10am until 5pm across the three days.

Norwich is ramping up its festive efforts this year and was recently named as one of the most festive places to visit in the country by a Visit England.

Earlier this week, it was announced that the Tunnel of Light, which is located just outside The Forum, is returning on Tuesday, November 16.

Join our What’s On in Norfolk Facebook group for more information about the biggest and best events coming to the county. 

Christmas
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Grapes Hill roundabout in Norwich. Roadworks will begin there later this month.

Drivers face major disruption with complete closure of city roundabout

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
The Block, Norwich

Multi-million pound arena in city car park plan poised for green light

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Crisp supplies running short at a Sainsbury's branch in Norwich

Video

Why can't you find any crisps in Norwich at the moment?

Eleanor Pringle

Author Picture Icon
Customers using Tesco Metro in Norwich wearing their masks. Byline: Sonya Duncan

City centre Tesco Express store to close

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon