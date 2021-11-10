Christmas market with gifts from around the world coming to Norwich

The Global Village Christmas Market is set to begin at The Forum in Norwich on Thursday, December 2. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2016

A well-known Norwich building is set for a festive feel as it stages a three-day Christmas market.

Located at The Forum in the heart of the city, the Global Village Christmas Market will feature traders, illustrators and makers, with gifts on offer from around the world.

The market has a focus on fairly-traded and eco-friendly products.

Entry is free to the three-day event which will begin as an indoor market on Thursday, December 2, before ending on Saturday, December 4, with both an indoor and an outdoor market offering hot food, mulled wine and festive music.

On Saturday, there will also be Christmas carol singers and brass bands, with the event set to take place from 10am until 5pm across the three days.

Norwich is ramping up its festive efforts this year and was recently named as one of the most festive places to visit in the country by a Visit England.

Earlier this week, it was announced that the Tunnel of Light, which is located just outside The Forum, is returning on Tuesday, November 16.

