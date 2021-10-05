National gin festival heading for Norwich next year

Published: 11:25 AM October 5, 2021

A national gin festival is coming to Norwich next year as it tours 26 towns and cities across the UK.

The Gin To My Tonic Festival will take place in February 2022 at The Halls in St Andrews Street.

The festival will offer more than 100 gins from across the UK, all of which have been chosen based on craftsmanship, flavour, and drinking experience.

Gin will be served in 35ml shots, as opposed to the average 25ml, as is standard for gin. A drink with 35ml of gin, garnish, and mixer will be £5.

Vodka and rum will also be on offer.

All mixers will be supplied by Fever-Tree, a partner of the event.

Hot and cold food will be available throughout the day as well as live entertainment.

Tickets are £16 and include a goodie bag and access to one session of the day-long festival.

The festival will run on February 26, 2022, with one session from 12.30-4.30pm and the other from 6.30-10.30pm.

Tickets can be purchased on the Gin To My Tonic Festival website.