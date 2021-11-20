Ghostbusters to take over Norwich shopping centre this weekend

The Ecto-1 Ghostbusters mobile is coming to the Castle Quarter in Norwich. - Credit: Supplied

There is something strange going on in Norwich's Castle Quarter this weekend with a Ghostbusters car and character visiting.

The Ecto-1 Ghostbusters mobile is one of the most iconic cars from the comedy franchise and a replica is driving into the centre today (November 20) from 11am until 3pm.

It will be located on level one, between Emmaus and YMCA, and it is to celebrate the release of Ghostbusters: Afterlife, the prequel to Ghostbusters II, which was released on Friday.

Fans will be able to meet Slimer from the Ghostbusters franchise this weekend. - Credit: Supplied

Fans will be able snap a selfie with the vehicle and meet Slimer who will be visiting on a dining trolley.

Visitors can also try on the upgraded Proton Packs and Containment Unit too, pretending to be a member of New York City’s most famous ghoul fighting squad.

Gemma Hyde, marketing manager for Castle Quarter shopping centre, said: "Whether you are a fan of the original eighties film or cannot wait to catch the newest release, this is a one-off chance to get up close to some fantastic Ghostbusters paranormal paraphernalia.”

