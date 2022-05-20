Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
George Ezra to host album launch show in Norwich

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 1:59 PM May 20, 2022
Updated: 2:13 PM May 20, 2022
Forget Budapest as Norwich is the place to be for George Ezra fans as he is holding an album launch show in the city.

The singer-songwriter will perform an intimate 30-minute show at The LCR on the University of East Anglia Campus on Monday, June 13 2022. 

Doors will open at 8.30pm and it will celebrate the release of new album Gold Rush Kid, which is released on Friday, June 10 and includes newly-released single Anyone for You.

Ezra, who was a headliner at Latitude Festival across the border in Suffolk in 2019, has hits including Shotgun, Budapest and Paradise. 

The event is for over 14s and under 16s must be accompanied by an adult.

Buy tickets at hmv.com/hmvlive/georgeezra with album bundles available too. 

