Gemma Collins to appear in musical at Norwich Theatre Royal

Forget vajazzles as The Only Way is Essex star Gemma Collins is set to razzle dazzle 'em in musical Chicago.

The GC will play Matron 'Mama' Morton in the show, which will be at Norwich Theatre Royal on its UK tour from July 11 to 16..

The tabloid favourite will be making headlines for different reasons in this story set in the 1920s.

It tells the tale of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her.

Gemma Collins stars as Matron ‘Mama’ Morton in Chicago heading to Norwich Theatre Royal. - Credit: Matt Crockett

Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago’s slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines.

Chicago also stars Coronation Street’s Faye Brookes and West End star Djalenga Scott, featuring show-stopping songs Razzle Dazzle, Cell Block Tango, All That Jazz and more.

Buy tickets at norwichtheatre.org