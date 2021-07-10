Norwich theatre throwing a party in city streets ahead of reopening

Video

Published: 10:39 AM July 10, 2021

The Garage theatre in Norwich is throwing a party with live performances, taster sessions and flash mobs ahead of its reopening. - Credit: Contributed

Before fully reopening from September with a packed performance programme and classes, The Garage in Norwich is having a party and everyone is invited.

The Garage will be taking over the streets of Norwich on Friday, July 23 with live music, dance and entertainment for its Turn Your Dreams into Reality event.

City centre shoppers may get more than they bargained for from 11am, with flash mobs from some of its dance tutors and participants, who will then open the two showcases.

Former Musicians’ Development Programme participant and young patron Finn Doherty is one of the singers who will perform at The Forum. - Credit: Contributed

These will run at a stage on Millennium Plain, outside The Forum, from 12.45pm-2.15pm and from 4pm-5.30pm.

There will be performances by current and former members of The Garage’s music programmes and dance from its performance companies.

Special guest Cinderella will also be popping by at various times during the day, who will tell everyone about the magical return of My First Panto for ages seven and under this Christmas.

The Garage is also throwing open the doors of its Chapel Field North studios from 11am until 7pm, where visitors will be able to try some of its autumn term classes for ages one to adults.

The free sessions include creative dance, My First Storytime, ballet, My First Music and Movement, theatre, dance fitness, My First Drama, My First Ballet, contemporary, street dance, musical theatre and tap dance.

Booking for these and its autumn classes and performances is open now.

On the day there will be taster sessions for children and adult sessions at The Garage. - Credit: Contributed

Keep an eye out for The Garage’s Turn Your Dreams Into Reality short films, which will be shown at nearly 50 locations across Norwich.

Made in collaboration with Lambda Films, they feature participants past and present and highlight the range of creative opportunities on offer.

Carrie Mansfield, The Garage’s executive producer, said: “What better way to thank our patient participants, our supporters and the creative community than by doing what we do best – sharing some dance, music and entertainment to enjoy.

"We’ve a lot to be grateful for and lots to look forward to in the coming months so please join us.”

Find out more about the event at thegarage.org.uk/tydir

