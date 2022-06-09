Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Can you spot yourself in the queue at Carrow Road ahead of The Killers?

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 6:27 PM June 9, 2022
Fans arriving for the Killers concert at Carrow Road. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Thousands of fans have arrived at Carrow Road in Norwich for The Killers concert and all were in high spirits. 

The Las Vegas rockers, fronted by Brandon Flowers, perform at 8.30pm with the gates now open ahead of support act Blossoms performing from 6.50pm.

The first fans arrived at 11.30am to queue to make sure they had the best spot on the pitch, with seating tickets also available in the stands.

Fans arriving for the Killers concert at Carrow Road. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

The external catering village opened at midday with food vans, bars and even a Pimm's truck, with a merchandise stand also open outside the ground.

The Imploding the Mirage tour celebrates their sixth studio album and the band were originally meant to visit the city in 2020, but the concert was postponed twice due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The tour setlist features new songs and classic hits including Mr Brightside and When We Were Young. 

Fans arriving for the Killers concert at Carrow Road. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Fans arriving for the Killers concert at Carrow Road. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Fans arriving for the Killers concert at Carrow Road. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Fans arriving for the Killers concert at Carrow Road. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Fans arriving for the Killers concert at Carrow Road. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Fans arriving for the Killers concert at Carrow Road. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Fans arriving for the Killers concert at Carrow Road. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Fans arriving for the Killers concert at Carrow Road. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Fans arriving for the Killers concert at Carrow Road. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Official merchandise team for the Killers at Carrow Road. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Fans arriving for the Killers concert at Carrow Road. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Fans arriving for the Killers concert at Carrow Road. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Fans arriving for the Killers concert at Carrow Road. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Fans arriving for the Killers concert at Carrow Road. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Fans arriving for the Killers concert at Carrow Road. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Fans arriving for the Killers concert at Carrow Road. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Fans arriving for the Killers concert at Carrow Road. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Fans arriving for the Killers concert at Carrow Road. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Fans arriving for the Killers at Carrow Road. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Fans arriving for the Killers at Carrow Road. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Fans arriving for the Killers at Carrow Road. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Fans arriving for the Killers at Carrow Road. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Fans arriving for the Killers at Carrow Road. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Fans arriving for the Killers at Carrow Road. Official merchandise stand. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Fans arriving for the Killers concert at Carrow Road. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Fans arriving for the Killers concert at Carrow Road. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Carrow Road Concerts
Norwich Live News
Norwich News

