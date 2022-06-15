Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Gallery

All the pictures from Elton John's electrifying concert at Carrow Road

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 11:06 PM June 15, 2022
Updated: 11:11 PM June 15, 2022
Elton John performing at Carrow Road in Norwich.

Elton John performing at Carrow Road in Norwich. - Credit: Ben Gibson

Elton John was on top form as he kicked off the UK leg of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in Norwich. 

From Bennie and the Jets to Rocketman, the 75-year-old is still top of his game and treated fans to hit after hit wearing a pearl-encrusted suit.

The stadium was completely packed out with seating both in the stands and on the pitch with fans of all ages.

Elton John performing at Carrow Road in Norwich.

Elton John performing at Carrow Road in Norwich. - Credit: Ben Gibson

Some opted to dress up with flashy sunglasses, wings and feather boas to celebrate Sir Elton's flamboyant dress sense. 

The night ended with an encore of Cold Heart, Your Song and finally Goodbye Yellow Brick Road as the sun went down.

Sir Elton rounded off the summer concerts at Carrow Road in style after The Killers rocked the stadium last week.

Elton John performing at Carrow Road in Norwich.

Elton John performing at Carrow Road in Norwich. - Credit: Ben Gibson

The 2023 acts, if any, are yet to be announced by the football club. 

Elton John performing at Carrow Road in Norwich.

Elton John performing at Carrow Road in Norwich. - Credit: Ben Gibson

Elton John performing at Carrow Road in Norwich.

Elton John performing at Carrow Road in Norwich. - Credit: Ben Gibson

Elton John performing at Carrow Road in Norwich.

Elton John performing at Carrow Road in Norwich. - Credit: Ben Gibson

Elton John performing at Carrow Road in Norwich.

Elton John performing at Carrow Road in Norwich. - Credit: Ben Gibson

Elton John performing at Carrow Road in Norwich.

Elton John performing at Carrow Road in Norwich. - Credit: Ben Gibson


Carrow Road Concerts
Norwich News

