Funfair takes over city park with dodgems, helter skelter and much more

Owen Sennitt

Published: 7:17 AM May 30, 2022
Enjoying the fun of the Easter fair at Chapelfield Gardens in Norwich in April 2012. Photo: Bill Sm

File photo of a fair at Chapelfield Gardens in Norwich - Credit: Archant © 2012

A city park has become a haven for thrill seekers for the next week as a funfair has rolled into town.

Eaton Park in the west of Norwich is hosting the Gray Brothers' Fun Fair until June 5.

The travelling fair has returned once again just in time for the jubilee celebrations.

From dodgems to a carousel - there are lots of rides to try, catering for all ages.

Food trucks will be serving fair favourites such as hot dogs and candy floss.

The Gray Brothers' Family Fun Fair is a travelling event that heads all over the UK but is well-established in Norfolk.

Before heading to Eaton Park it had been at Dereham Recreational Ground from Friday, May 6 until May 22.

The fair is open between 1pm and goes on until about 10pm.

