Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > Things to do > Days out

Funfair with ghost house, dodgems and more coming to city centre park

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 10:14 AM August 23, 2022
A funfair is running in Chapelfield Gardens in Norwich over the August Bank Holiday weekend. 

A funfair is coming to Chapelfield Gardens in Norwich over the August Bank Holiday weekend (pictured in 2021). - Credit: Louisa Baldwin

From dodgems to a ghost house, it is set to be a bumper bank holiday in Norwich with a funfair heading to the city.

The Gray Brothers Funfair will be in Chapelfield Gardens from 12noon until late from Wednesday, August 24, until Monday, August 29, with rides priced individually.

The travelling funfair goes to locations across Norfolk and last week was at Blakeney Quay for four days.

The Norwich funfair will include dodgems, the Extreme Skydiver thrill ride, a Transformers ride, a ghost house, fun house, bungee trampolines, a Helter Skelter, a carousel, swings and more.

There will also be a range of games to play and hot and cold food, with candyfloss for those with a sweet tooth. 

On the Gray Brothers Funfair Facebook page you can also print out discount vouchers.

Other events taking place in Norwich over the bank holiday weekend include outdoor cinema and music events in Eaton Park and the Fierce Babe Summer Market at the Assembly House. 

Days Out Guide
Norwich News

Don't Miss

130 teenagers met to scrap at Sprowston Rec according to Clare Lincoln, head of the Sprowston Youth Engagement Project

Exclusive

'Fight club': Gang brawls see hundreds of teens meeting to scrap in park

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Tim Irven who will be opening Boston House, formerly The Cottage, for fine dining at Orford Hill.

City's new fine dining restaurant opening date revealed

Francis Redwood

Author Picture Icon
A CGI impression of what the new Aldi supermarket on Longwater Business Park, off William Frost Way

South Norfolk Council

Work could start on new supermarket a year after plans were passed

Sophie Wyllie

Author Picture Icon
Part of Atlantic Avenue and Salhouse Road in Sprowston is closed until September 2

Road on outskirts of Norwich closed for roadworks

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon