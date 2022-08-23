Funfair with ghost house, dodgems and more coming to city centre park

A funfair is coming to Chapelfield Gardens in Norwich over the August Bank Holiday weekend (pictured in 2021). - Credit: Louisa Baldwin

From dodgems to a ghost house, it is set to be a bumper bank holiday in Norwich with a funfair heading to the city.

The Gray Brothers Funfair will be in Chapelfield Gardens from 12noon until late from Wednesday, August 24, until Monday, August 29, with rides priced individually.

The travelling funfair goes to locations across Norfolk and last week was at Blakeney Quay for four days.

The Norwich funfair will include dodgems, the Extreme Skydiver thrill ride, a Transformers ride, a ghost house, fun house, bungee trampolines, a Helter Skelter, a carousel, swings and more.

There will also be a range of games to play and hot and cold food, with candyfloss for those with a sweet tooth.

On the Gray Brothers Funfair Facebook page you can also print out discount vouchers.

Other events taking place in Norwich over the bank holiday weekend include outdoor cinema and music events in Eaton Park and the Fierce Babe Summer Market at the Assembly House.