Funfair running in Norwich park over the August Bank Holiday weekend

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 10:54 AM August 25, 2021   
A funfair is running in Chapelfield Gardens in Norwich over the August Bank Holiday weekend. 

A funfair is running in Chapelfield Gardens in Norwich over the August Bank Holiday weekend. - Credit: Louisa Baldwin

All the fun of the fair is coming to a Norwich park over the August Bank Holiday weekend, with rides and attractions for all ages.

The Gray Brothers Fun Fair is returning to Chapelfield Gardens from Wednesday, August 25 until Monday, August 30.

It will be open from 12pm until late every day and will be Covid-safe, with hand sanitiser stations, and visitors pay for rides when they get there. 

The Gray Brothers Fun Fair runs in Chapelfield Gardens in Norwich from August 25 to 30.

The Gray Brothers Fun Fair runs in Chapelfield Gardens in Norwich from August 25 to 30. - Credit: Louisa Baldwin

It will include dodgems, a fun house, a twister ride and much more and refreshments will also be available.

Other events running in the city over the August Bank Holiday weekend include Interlude in the Close on the Norwich School playing fields with Circus Cabaret Lates (until August 30) and the Cory Band in Concert at St Andrew's Hall (August 29).

Elsewhere in the region, the Maui Waui Festival takes place in Gressenhall and Red Rooster Festival runs in Euston, just south of Thetford. 


Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon