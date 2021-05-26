Nine weeks of free gigs and shows in Norwich streets this summer

Published: 8:00 AM May 26, 2021

The Norwich city centre streets will burst into life this summer, with free gigs and performances taking place over nine weeks.

Norwich Business Improvement District (BID) in partnership with NORCA & Sistema, brings back its popular Head Out, Not Home programme from July 11.

The event, which first launched in 2013, will run every Sunday afternoon from 2pm to 5pm until September 5.

Local acts performing include singer-songwriter Lucy Grubb, musical duo The Foreign Locals, afro-beat fusion five-piece Nebula Sun and folk favourites The Shackleton Trio and Inlay.

Performances will take place on three permanent stages at Gentleman’s Walk, St Gregory’s Green and Westlegate.

There is also a fourth roving stage visiting Tombland, Riverside and Millennium Plain.

All performances are outdoors and do not require tickets, with plenty of space for people to enjoy the shows.

Stefan Gurney, executive director of Norwich BID, said: “Head Out, Not Home is one of the highlights of the summer, and we’re thrilled to be bringing free live music back to Norwich once again in 2021 for everyone to enjoy."

Find out more at visitnorwich.co.uk/head-out-not-home

