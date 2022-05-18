Vouchers and goody bags up for grabs on free Norwich corgi trail

A free corgi trail is coming to Chantry Place in Norwich for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. - Credit: Chantry Place

A free corgi-themed trail is set to get tails wagging at a Norwich shopping centre to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee and her love of the dog breed.

From Monday, May 30 until Sunday, June 5, visitors to Chantry Place can pick up a free trail map from Langleys.

They then need to find the seven corgis that are hiding in shop windows on the lower ground floor.

The trail will have seven letters to find that spell out a jubilee-themed words.

Visitors can then scan a QR code and enter a competition to win a right royal day out worth more than £300, including vouchers for ASK Italian, Norwich Theatre Royal and the Assembly House.

The first 500 people to complete the trail will also be able to collect a free goody bag from The Barkery.

Paul McCarthy, general manager at Chantry Place, said: “As well as the Walkie Corgi trail, people will have the opportunity to snap a selfie with the Royal Guards on Chantry Square, see bunting decorated by students from local schools and also have the chance to take a picture on our royal throne."