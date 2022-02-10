How you can enjoy free plays at Norwich Theatre Royal this February

Listen to three award-winning plays at Norwich Theatre Royal this February. - Credit: Norwich Theatre

Norwich Theatre Royal is hosting an audio listening station this month where anyone can access three award-winning plays for free.

Each of the three plays, Some of Us Exist in the Future, Ghost Stories from an Old Country and The Silence and the Noise, have all won Papatango’s New Writing Prize.

Some of Us Exist in the Future by Nkenna Akunna follows one woman’s journey to finding her place.

Ghost Stories from an Old Country by Tajinder Singh Hayer explores the ties that bind us all.

Finally, The Silence and the Noise by Tom Powell beautifully captures the story of two young people on the edge.

Each play will be available via tablets which can be booked in advance at norwichtheatre.org or via the QR codes throughout the Norwich Theatre Royal building to listen on your own device.

Each play lasts roughly an hour, perfect for a quiet moment in the city with a tea and a cake in Café Royal.

The Papatango New Writing Prize plays are at Norwich Theatre Royal between February 15 and 18.