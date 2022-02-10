News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > Things to do > Days out

How you can enjoy free plays at Norwich Theatre Royal this February

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 9:36 AM February 10, 2022
Updated: 9:38 AM February 10, 2022
Listen to three award-winning plays at Norwich Theatre Royal this February. 

Listen to three award-winning plays at Norwich Theatre Royal this February. - Credit: Norwich Theatre

Norwich Theatre Royal is hosting an audio listening station this month where anyone can access three award-winning plays for free. 

Each of the three plays, Some of Us Exist in the Future, Ghost Stories from an Old Country and The Silence and the Noise, have all won Papatango’s New Writing Prize.

Some of Us Exist in the Future by Nkenna Akunna follows one woman’s journey to finding her place.

Ghost Stories from an Old Country by Tajinder Singh Hayer explores the ties that bind us all.

Finally, The Silence and the Noise by Tom Powell beautifully captures the story of two young people on the edge.

Each play will be available via tablets which can be booked in advance at norwichtheatre.org or via the QR codes throughout the Norwich Theatre Royal building to listen on your own device. 

Each play lasts roughly an hour, perfect for a quiet moment in the city with a tea and a cake in Café Royal.

The Papatango New Writing Prize plays are at Norwich Theatre Royal between February 15 and 18.

Norwich Theatre Royal
Norwich News

Don't Miss

Robin Sainty, chair of the Canaries Trust says he has seen an increase in violence at Norwich City away matches this season.

'Poisonous atmosphere': City fans report growing violence at away games

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Aerial view of a 5-bed home off Cotman Road in Norwich which is for sale for £795,000

Huge city home with outdoor spa and kitchen goes up for sale for £875k

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon
The wagyu burger from the restaurant at Cinema City Norwich.

Food and Drink

Norwich restaurant closed until further notice due to staff shortages

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
A fry-up at the Ber Street Kitchen in Norwich.

Seven places to get a great fry-up in Norwich

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon