Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > Things to do > Days out

Huge food festival with chart-topping acts returning to Norwich in 2023

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 8:46 AM October 31, 2022
Updated: 8:55 AM October 31, 2022
Foodies festival at Earlham park. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Foodies festival at Earlham park. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman

After a successful first year in Norwich, the Foodies Festival will return tastier than ever in 2023.

It will run from Friday, September 8 until Sunday, September 10 in Earlham Park on its tour of the UK.

Emma Rule, media and marketing manager, said: "Foodies Festival is thrilled to be returning to Norwich after a very successful first visit this year.  

Foodies festival at Earlham park. Rebecca Heath, Hestia Patisserie. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Foodies festival at Earlham park. Rebecca Heath, Hestia Patisserie. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman

"Visitors can expect a jam-packed weekend of celebrity TV chefs, big name music headliners, global cuisine and many new fun features.

"Our first music headliners will be announced throughout this week on social media."

The music acts in 2022 were Liberty X, S Club All Stars, Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Scouting for Girls.

Foodies festival at Earlham park. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Foodies festival at Earlham park. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman

There was also a range of cookery theatres, including one for children, fairground rides, street food trucks and a shopping area. 

Early bird tickets go on sale on Friday, November 4 on the Foodies Festival website.

Food and Drink
Norwich News

Don't Miss

Russell Evans, left, founder of Bullards, and John Bullard, crush Red Bull cans as Red Bull are accu

Exclusive

Crushing defeat for Red Bull in legal battle against city gin firm

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Benji Steggles, left, general manager, and Shaun Warner, executive chef, at Hank's Dirty, at the new

Castle Quarter | Gallery

Huge new street food hall opens in Norwich's Castle Quarter

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Eastlands care home in Taverham is being closed down 

'Heartbroken' residents turfed out of care home ahead of rebuild

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
The bar area at Harry's in Chapelfield Gardens in NorwichPicture; Neil Perry / Archant

City burger joint announces closure

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon