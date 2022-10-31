Huge food festival with chart-topping acts returning to Norwich in 2023

After a successful first year in Norwich, the Foodies Festival will return tastier than ever in 2023.

It will run from Friday, September 8 until Sunday, September 10 in Earlham Park on its tour of the UK.

Emma Rule, media and marketing manager, said: "Foodies Festival is thrilled to be returning to Norwich after a very successful first visit this year.

Foodies festival at Earlham park. Rebecca Heath, Hestia Patisserie. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman

"Visitors can expect a jam-packed weekend of celebrity TV chefs, big name music headliners, global cuisine and many new fun features.

"Our first music headliners will be announced throughout this week on social media."

The music acts in 2022 were Liberty X, S Club All Stars, Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Scouting for Girls.

Foodies festival at Earlham park. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman

There was also a range of cookery theatres, including one for children, fairground rides, street food trucks and a shopping area.

Early bird tickets go on sale on Friday, November 4 on the Foodies Festival website.