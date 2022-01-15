Five acts to see in Norwich this year before they become famous

Wet Leg will return to Norwich later this year. - Credit: Casey Cooper-Fiske

From Nirvana to the Rolling Stones, Norwich's fantastic venues have always been a springboard for some of music's biggest stars on their way to the top.

Here are five artists set to play the city this year who could give you an 'I was there moment' to tell your mates about for years to come.

1. Wet Leg

Wet Leg perform at The Waterfront in Norwich on Thursday night. - Credit: Casey Cooper-Fiske

The hotly tipped Isle of Wight band have already delighted city audiences supporting Inhaler at the Waterfront last year.

On April 24 they return to headline Norwich Arts Centre just weeks after their debut album will be released.

Their first single, Chaise Longue, clocked up millions of streams on Spotify while the band were still relatively unknown, and they have continued to build on that success with a string of catchy and witty indie singles.

At Latitude Festival, the group's set saw revellers queue for what seemed like miles in an attempt to catch a glimpse of one of the most exciting new bands in years.

2. Yard Act

Offering post punk songs of political satire and social commentary with a large dose of humour, Yard Act visit Norwich Arts Centre on May 27.

Fans of Pulp and The Fall will love this Leeds band, whose singer James Smith seems to be the lovechild of Jarvis Cocker and Mark E Smith, with the former's storytelling ability and the latter's aggressive delivery.

3. Coach Party

Another band from the Isle of Wight, Coach Party will play Voodoo Daddy's Showroom in Norwich on January 31.

The band play experimental indie rock with catchy pop hooks which will be sure to please fans of bands like Wolf Alice and Sonic Youth.

4. Nova Twins

Combining grime and punk, the London duo will be coming to Norwich's Waterfront Studio on February 5.

With one album behind them and regular airplay on BBC Radio 1 and BBC Radio 6, the band have been praised for their unique sound by the likes of Iggy Pop.

The band are perfect for anyone looking to get into a fresh new sound.

5. Greentea Peng

Greentea Peng will be bringing her unique psychedelic soul sound to Norwich Arts Centre on March 27.

The singer has been releasing singles since 2018, but will release her debut album in June this year after coming fourth in the BBC's Sound of 2021 list.