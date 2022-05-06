Five of the best riverside walks in and around Norwich

With summer fast approaching, walks on the water's edge begin to sound all the more appealing with wildlife to spot and views to enjoy.

Here are five of the best riverside walks in and around the city.

1. Postwick

River Yare at Thorpe St Andrew from the A47 bridge at Postwick - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2016

This walk is straight rather than circular, meaning it can be whatever length works for you.

The footpath stretches from Postwick opposite The Water's Edge pub to the A47, running along the River Yare for most of the two mile route.

2. Whitlingham Broad

In Trowse on the edge of Norwich, this circular walk takes you on a trip around Whitlingham Broad's water's edge.

There is plenty of wildlife to spot including herons, kingfishers, cormorants and more. This walk can get muddy after rain.

3. Wensum Park

Wensum Park in Mile Cross - Credit: Nick Butcher

In Mile Cross, this walk takes you from the park on Drayton Road along the river to Anderson's Meadow and beyond.

Being a straight walk, it can be any length you choose with there being a one-and-a-half mile stretch to Sweet Briar Road.

4. Norwich Riverside

This walk takes you along the River Wensum and through the Cathedral Quarter in a circular route.

Sights on this walk include The Adam and Eve pub, Cow Tower, Pull's Ferry and Norwich Cathedral.

5. UEA Lake

University of East Anglia lake. Picture: Paul Carver - Credit: citizenside.com

This walk takes you around the lake next to the UEA in a mile and a half circuit. The walk can get muddy so go prepared with wellies.

Sights on this walk include the lake, the brutalist architecture of the university and ultra-modern Sainsbury Centre.