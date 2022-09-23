First look: New city festival with four themed stages and street food park

The management team behind The Tales in the Park Festival at Earlham Park. From left, Rob Mac, Michael Femi-Ola, Simon Duvall, Jacob Lee and Olivia Stock. - Credit: Denise Bradley/Archant 2022

From the Wild West to outer space, there is something for everyone across the four themed stages at a new Norwich festival.

Tales in the Park makes its debut in Earlham Park this Saturday, September 24, from 12noon until 10pm, with capacity for 5,000 people.

It has been created by AfterDark Promotions, which is also behind Dancing Astronaut warehouse events at the Norfolk Showground and Junkyard Market street food park outside St Mary's Works in the city.

The Dancing Astronaut stage coming together at the Tales in the Park Festival. - Credit: Denise Bradley/Archant 2022

Each of the four stages will have a different theme and genre of music.

This will be themed around the London boroughs for UK rap, Wild West for Ibiza house music, outer space for electronic music and a shipping container area with more specialist underground music.

Betty Hoggar as a cowgirl at the Wild West themed No Place Like Home stage, one of the immersive experiences at the Tales in the Park Festival. - Credit: Denise Bradley/Archant 2022

The event is for over 18s only and there will be a mini version of Junkyard Market, with local favourites The Bucket List, The Hen House Kitchen, Elsie's Pizza and some other guest traders.

Drinks include cocktails, lagers, draught beers and the tent will have seating for 300 people and be decorated with palm tree structures.

Michael Femi-Ola, from AfterDark, said: "We have run a lot of events in Norwich but this is our first festival.

Luke Woods, lighting technician, at work at the No Place Like Home stage with a Wild West theme at the Tales in the Park Festival. - Credit: Denise Bradley/Archant 2022

"We wanted to create an event focused around a love of food, music and culture that would bring people together."

While he promises there will be acts from "across the country including top DJs", the line-up is a secret until Saturday.

It will be handwritten on custom-made books at the entrance to each stage to encourage people to explore new acts and genres.

The No Place Like Home stage with a Wild West theme at the Tales in the Park Festival. - Credit: Denise Bradley/Archant 2022

Mr Femi-Ola added: "We wanted to create somewhere where people can come together to celebrate the end of the summer not focused on the line-up, but on great food and music.

"Festivals first started without announcing line-ups and it has taken the focus away, with festivals forced to book massive names.

"From our point of view we have world-class acts, but it is also about the experience and there is a big focus on set design."

Tickets are for sale on Skiddle and cost £22.50 plus booking fee.