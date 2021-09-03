Gallery
Campers excited to be back at Sundown Festival after 'so long'
- Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021
Festival-goers were delighted to be back at Sundown at the Norfolk Showground for the first time in two years.
The festival has returned for its ninth edition after it was cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic and the campsite opened on Friday lunchtime.
Thousands of people headed there early to pitch their tents in a good spot, with some delays in the afternoon along the A47.
The main programme kicks off on Saturday and the headliners are rapper Bugzy Malone and drum and bass band Rudimental, with the event ending on Sunday.
Other big name acts performing on the Main Stage include Joel Corry, Becky Hill and Example.
Harry Rutter, 22, from Peterborough, said: "I can’t wait to see Becky Hill and I’m really excited because I’m a really big fan and I can’t wait to hear some of her new music."
There are three other stages at the site, which are The Castle, The Nest and Mystree and there is also a VIP area.
Ben Jolley, 27, from Cambridgeshire, said: "I’m looking forward to getting back to a festival.
"After so long and with a year away it is just good to get back in a crowd and to hear some live music."
Those going to the festival need to show their NHS Covid Pass to enter.
They need to register either a positive PCR test taken 10 to 180 days prior to arrival, two vaccine doses received at least a fortnight ago or a negative lateral flow test.
Speaking ahead of the event, Kris Barnard, Norfolk Constabulary chief inspector, said: “We want everyone to have a good time, but we also have to remember that some people may feel uncomfortable being amongst so many others after lockdown.
"I’d encourage festival goers to respect each other’s approach to the event, and keep a safe social distance where you can."
Norfolk Police has reminded drivers not to park on verges or in surrounding car parks without permission, with parking available on-site which must be pre-booked on the Sundown website.
The stage times for Sundown are available on the app.