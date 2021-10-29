Films to be projected onto Norwich Castle
- Credit: Sonya Duncan
A Norwich performing arts venue is to project films onto Norwich Castle.
The Garage Trust has joined forces with Norwich Business Improvement District (BID) on the venture and will showcase its students work on the side of the historic landmark.
The films will focus on The Garage's dance, movement, music and drama courses and will be projected onto the Castle Meadow side of the building from November 1 until November 7.
Adam Taylor, the executive director of The Garage Trust, said: “A big vision deserves a big canvas – and they don’t come much bigger locally than Norwich Castle.
“We champion people’s access to the arts, providing bursaries and scholarships for our participants and students and going above and beyond when it comes to our Covid-19 precautions, however, those looking to pursue a career in the creative industries are feeling besieged more than ever.
“Norwich Castle has stood the test of time. Having them shown there mirrors the creative industries’ similar fortitude"
