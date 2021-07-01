Outdoor cinema and street food festival planned for Norwich park

Video

Published: 3:07 PM July 1, 2021

The Open Air Film and Street Food Festival is coming to Eaton Park in Norwich this summer. - Credit: Lee Blanchflower Blanc Creative

You will be able to enjoy blockbusters and burgers this summer as the Open Air Film and Street Food Festival returns to Norwich for 2021.

The event will take place in Eaton Park from Thursday, August 26 until Sunday, August 29 and 10 films will be shown over the bank holiday weekend.

Organisers Pop Up Pictures and Ideal Events launched the The Norwich Outdoor Film and Food Festival at the Norfolk Showground last August, where they also put on drive-in cinema events throughout the year.

The drive-in cinema at the Norfolk Showground in 2020. - Credit: Lee Blanchflower Blanc Creative

On the Thursday evening at Eaton Park, Labyrinth and The Lost Boys will be shown and on Friday daytime it will be Kids Club with the remakes of The Jungle Book and The Lion King as a two-for-one double bill.

All films will be shown on a huge LED screen and there is a free child ticket available (aged 5-15 and certificate-permitting) with each paying adult, with all under-fours free.

For all films there is a free child ticket (aged 5-15) with each paying adult. - Credit: Lee Blanchflower Blanc Creative

On Friday evening is Top Gun and The Rocky Horror Picture Show and on Saturday daytime is another double bill with Mamma Mia! and Dirty Dancing, which is part of Brunch Club with gin, prosecco and Pimm's on offer.

The final two films on Saturday evening are The Greatest Showman and Grease.

Brunch Club will run on Saturday, with Mamma Mia! and Dirty Dancing shown and Pimm's, gin and prosecco on offer. - Credit: Lee Blanchflower Blanc Creative

Danny Banthorpe, 47, who runs Pop Up Pictures with Andrew Bunn, said: "It was nice to get out there last year and keep the brand alive and it is our business to entertain.

"We have done a tour around parks in Norwich over the years and we thought Eaton Park has a good catchment area and we are running other festivals in Colchester, Ipswich, Bury St Edmunds and Oulton Broad.

"Even if we don't have to we will still do safe queuing, distanced seating and hand sanitisers as people will still appreciate it."

Elsie's Pizza is one of the food vendors that will be at the Open Air Film and Street Food Festival 2021. - Credit: Lee Blanchflower Blanc Creative

There will be six to eight street food vendors each day, which will include Thai food from Phat Khao, Elsie's Pizza and Natural Born Grillers.

On Sunday daytime, there will be live music for children with Bop in Eaton Park, featuring Joe Ringer's Kidz Pop Party and Pop Divas Live!, with hits from Little Mix, Ariana Grande, Dua Lipa and Taylor Swift.

On Sunday at Eaton Park there will be live music with Bop in Eaton Park for children in the daytime and an 80s party in the evening. - Credit: Lee Blanchflower Blanc Creative

In the evening, it will be a celebration of the eighties with Joe Ringer's eight-piece band bringing 80s Movies Live, acoustic trio the Avi80rs, band Back To The 80s and DJ Gary Sulter.

-Buy tickets at pup.mhtickets.com/browse with Sunday music tickets on sale soon.

Summer in the City. - Credit: Archant

Our Summer in the City campaign encourages people to get out and about in Norwich this summer, and to make the most of its shops, pubs and restaurants and events.

Summer in the City is sponsored by Chantry Place and Norwich Business Improvement District (BID).