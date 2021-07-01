Video
Outdoor cinema and street food festival planned for Norwich park
- Credit: Lee Blanchflower Blanc Creative
You will be able to enjoy blockbusters and burgers this summer as the Open Air Film and Street Food Festival returns to Norwich for 2021.
The event will take place in Eaton Park from Thursday, August 26 until Sunday, August 29 and 10 films will be shown over the bank holiday weekend.
Organisers Pop Up Pictures and Ideal Events launched the The Norwich Outdoor Film and Food Festival at the Norfolk Showground last August, where they also put on drive-in cinema events throughout the year.
On the Thursday evening at Eaton Park, Labyrinth and The Lost Boys will be shown and on Friday daytime it will be Kids Club with the remakes of The Jungle Book and The Lion King as a two-for-one double bill.
All films will be shown on a huge LED screen and there is a free child ticket available (aged 5-15 and certificate-permitting) with each paying adult, with all under-fours free.
On Friday evening is Top Gun and The Rocky Horror Picture Show and on Saturday daytime is another double bill with Mamma Mia! and Dirty Dancing, which is part of Brunch Club with gin, prosecco and Pimm's on offer.
The final two films on Saturday evening are The Greatest Showman and Grease.
Danny Banthorpe, 47, who runs Pop Up Pictures with Andrew Bunn, said: "It was nice to get out there last year and keep the brand alive and it is our business to entertain.
"We have done a tour around parks in Norwich over the years and we thought Eaton Park has a good catchment area and we are running other festivals in Colchester, Ipswich, Bury St Edmunds and Oulton Broad.
"Even if we don't have to we will still do safe queuing, distanced seating and hand sanitisers as people will still appreciate it."
There will be six to eight street food vendors each day, which will include Thai food from Phat Khao, Elsie's Pizza and Natural Born Grillers.
On Sunday daytime, there will be live music for children with Bop in Eaton Park, featuring Joe Ringer's Kidz Pop Party and Pop Divas Live!, with hits from Little Mix, Ariana Grande, Dua Lipa and Taylor Swift.
In the evening, it will be a celebration of the eighties with Joe Ringer's eight-piece band bringing 80s Movies Live, acoustic trio the Avi80rs, band Back To The 80s and DJ Gary Sulter.
-Buy tickets at pup.mhtickets.com/browse with Sunday music tickets on sale soon.
