Fierce Babe Market returning to Norwich with more than 30 stalls

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 5:16 PM August 22, 2022
The Fierce Babe Summer Market returns this weekend. 

From prints to jewellery, a popular fair is returning to Norwich over the August Bank Holiday weekend.

The Fierce Babe Summer Market takes place this Sunday, August 28 from 11am until 4pm at The Assembly House with free entry. 

There will be more than 30 independent and local makers, selling jewellery, homewares, accessories, prints, clothing and more.

This will include lifestyle brand Sweet Sweet Honey Dew by local influencer and vlogger Helen Anderson and Alex Harvey Ceramics. 

Sweet Sweet Honey Dew, run by Helen Anderson, will be at the event. 

All the creatives identify as women, trans or are part of the LGBTQ+ community. 

The markets are run by Amber Green, of Pop Nails Norwich, and Sara Davey, of Pixels and Purls, and it began as a Facebook group in May 2015, with the first event held that September. 

Three markets take place a year, which are at Easter, summer and Christmas, with the latter planned for November 27. 

The Fierce Babe markets are organised by Sara Davey and Amber Green (L-R). 

Mrs Green said: "It is always really popular and we get lots of different people coming in.

"We try really hard to help makers who are starting out build their business."

