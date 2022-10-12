Four-day Christmas market with street food and donkeys coming to Norwich

The Festive Fair in Norwich will include stalls, live music and donkeys. - Credit: Archant/The Forum

From doughnuts to donkeys, there is something for everyone at a Christmas market coming to Norwich city centre.

The Festive Fair runs at The Forum from November 24 to 27 and it is open 11am to 7pm on Thursday, 10am to 6pm on Friday and Saturday and 10am to 4pm on Sunday.

It is free to enter and there will be East Anglian stalls galore inside, including jewellery, candles, decorations and much more.

Visitors will be able to enjoy a glass of local beer or a cup of warming mulled wine while listening to Christmas carols played by Norfolk's own Pavilion Brass Quintet outside The Forum each day.

Local tenor Benjamin Lake will sing seasonal swing and soprano Catherine Joule will also provide the soundtrack to your shopping.

On Friday, Saturday and Sunday there will be lots of food and drink stands outside, ranging from hot waffles to gourmet doughnuts.

On the Sunday, visitors will have the chance to see some adorable miniature donkeys from Mini Donks who help with wellbeing.