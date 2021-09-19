News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norfolk producers join forces at free Feastival in city centre

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 3:33 PM September 19, 2021   
Feastival at the Forum in Norwich PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

From cider to chutney, hundreds headed to Norwich over the weekend to support local producers.

Feastival at The Forum took place as part of Heritage Open Days 2021, which is England's largest festival of history and culture and is made up of hundreds of free events. 

Feastival at the Forum in Norwich PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

The Feastival celebrated this year's nationwide theme of Edible England.

Outside The Forum, there was a whole host of Norfolk traders, including Candi's Chutney, Norfolk Raider Cider and Simon's Table, which sells marmalade, marmalade gin liqueur and shortbread. 

Simon Rawcliffe, director of Simon's Table based in Roydon, said: "It has been good and we've been very lucky with the weather - it was nice to see a good footfall of people coming round."

Maisie a young farmers with Greta the sheep. Feastival at the Forum in Norwich PICTURE: CHARLOTTE B

Maisie a young farmers with Greta the sheep. Feastival at the Forum in Norwich. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Visitors could also meet sheep and lambs brought along by the Rare Breeds Survival Trust.

Daniel Anderson, from Norwich, who attended the event, said: "The atmosphere has been great and it was really good to see what Norfolk has to offer."  

Louise Skoyles from Fresh approach. Feastival at the Forum in Norwich PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Louise Skoyles from Fresh Approach. Feastival at the Forum in Norwich. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

