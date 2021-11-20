News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Producer of global smash-hit Six bringing new musical to Norwich

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 3:26 PM November 20, 2021
Fantastically Great Women Who Changed the World is coming to Norwich Playhouse with an all-female cast.

Fantastically Great Women Who Changed the World is coming to Norwich Playhouse with an all-female cast.

The producer of Six the Musical is bringing new show Fantastically Great Women Who Changed the World to Norwich on its debut tour.

The musical is heading to the Norwich Playhouse from Tuesday, November 23 until Sunday, December 5 this year and it features an all-female cast and creative team. 

Fantastically Great Women, Renee Lamb, Eva-Marie Saffrey, Jade Kennedy and Christina Modestou.

Fantastically Great Women, Renée Lamb, Eva-Marie Saffrey, Jade Kennedy and Christina Modestou.

This stage adaptation of suffragette descendent Kate Pankhurst's award-winning picture book has been produced by Kenny Wax Family Entertainment in collaboration with MAST Mayflower Studios.

Kenny Wax was behind international hit Six, which sees the wives of Henry VIII turned into a pop group.

The show will be told through the eyes of inquisitive heroine Jade as she breaks away from her class to take a peek behind the scenes at the not yet open Gallery of Greatness in her local museum.

Fantastically Great Women, Frances Mayli McCann and cast.

Fantastically Great Women, Frances Mayli McCann and cast.

She is surprised to meet the original and incredible wonder women: Frida Kahlo, Rosa Parks, Amelia Earhart, Marie Curie and Emmeline Pankhurst to name just a few.

The show stars original Six queens Christina Modestou and Renée Lamb and the show is suitable for people aged 6+.

Tickets start at £16.50 at norwichtheatre.org

