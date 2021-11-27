News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > Things to do > Days out

Review

Six the Musical producer's latest show is a smash-hit in Norwich

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 10:08 AM November 27, 2021
Fantastically Great Women, Renee Lamb, Eva-Marie Saffrey, Jade Kennedy and Christina Modestou.

Fantastically Great Women, Renée Lamb, Eva-Marie Saffrey, Jade Kennedy and Christina Modestou. - Credit: Pamela Raith

New musical Fantastically Great Women Who Changed the World is on its debut tour and it is a pop-fuelled celebration of female empowerment. 

The show is based on the picture book by Kate Pankhurst and features an all-female cast and creative team.

It has been produced by Kenny Wax, also behind international smash-hit Six the Musical.

Fantastically Great Women Who Changed the World is coming to Norwich Playhouse with an all-female cast.

Fantastically Great Women Who Changed the World, Frances Mayli McCann and cast. - Credit: Pamela Raith

Six, which turns the wives of Henry VIII into a pop group, came to the Norwich Playhouse on its first tour so it seems fitting that Fantastically Great Women has come there too. 

The show is told through the eyes of schoolgirl Jade, played by Fayth Ifil when I watched it and she was Simon Cowell's golden buzzer act on Britain's Got Talent in 2020.

She sneaks away from her class on a school trip to the local museum to take a look behind-the-scenes at the not yet opened Gallery of Greatness.

Fantastically Great Women, Christina Modestou, Frances Mayli McCann and Eva-Marie Saffrey.

Fantastically Great Women, Christina Modestou, Frances Mayli McCann and Eva-Marie Saffrey. - Credit: Pamela Raith Photography


Female icons from history then come to life before her eyes, including Frida Kahlo, Rosa Parks and Emmeline Pankhurst.

Most Read

  1. 1 Shabby shed being used by car hobbyist is 'planning breach', council says
  2. 2 Riverside assault witness thought adults were breaking it up
  3. 3 Winter Wonderland coming to park with ice slide, donkeys and reindeer
  1. 4 Charity worker risks losing THOUSANDS due to ongoing moving delays
  2. 5 Tributes paid to city busman Peter, the 'life and soul' of his family
  3. 6 5 of the best heated pub gardens in Norwich
  4. 7 Rats and mice invading walls of city homes as winter kicks in
  5. 8 'It looks like a supermarket car park': Fury over floodlit city park
  6. 9 Teenage girls in hospital after unprovoked mob attack
  7. 10 'Bit of a squash': Back garden to be developed into six homes

There were twelve of them in total, with three each played by Christina Modestou, Renée Lamb, Frances Mayli McCann and Jade Kennedy, with a live band on stage too.

The small but perfectly formed cast kept the audience in the palm of their hands with catchy songs, sharp choreography and inspiring stories. 

Fantastically Great Women, Frances Mayli McCann and cast.

Fantastically Great Women, Frances Mayli McCann and cast. - Credit: Pamela Raith

Ifil was the glue that held the show together and she was fantastic and inquisitive, with a belter of a voice.

All four women seamlessly transitioned between roles, with Modestou as record-breaking swimmer Gertrude Ederle a highlight.

The moment at the end with Renée Lamb as Rosa Parks was very poignant as she sung Lullaby Little Girl and she has a stunning voice.

Fantastically Great Women Who Changed the World, Eva-Marie Saffrey and Renée Lamb.

Fantastically Great Women Who Changed the World, Eva-Marie Saffrey and Renée Lamb. - Credit: Pamela Raith Photography

While it is a family show, I am in my twenties and went with just my boyfriend and we still loved it.

Although the song Deeds Not Words had a great melody, I struggled to make out a lot of the lyrics so it may have helped if the dancing was slowed down a little. 

You are in for a fantastically great evening and the show is running until December 5, so there are plenty of chances left to see it. 

Book at norwichtheatre.org

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Carrow Road is holding its first ever Festive Fair this Christmas.

Norwich's only ice rink coming to Carrow Road this Christmas

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Tom and Toto doggy daycare is expected to open it's doors in January. 

New doggy daycare set on half an acre of land to open in Norwich

Sophie Skyring

Author Picture Icon
Anthony Walker has been jailed at Norwich Crown Court after he attacked an off-duty police officer at a pub in the city.

Off-duty police officer attacked in Norwich pub car park

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
The house on the corner of Hall Road, Norwich, where a new home could be built in the garden space

Norwich City Council

Neighbours divided over plan for two-bed home squeezed on to 'tiny plot'

Sophie Wyllie

Author Picture Icon