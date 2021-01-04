7 famous comedians scheduled to perform in Norwich in 2021

Published: 4:29 PM January 4, 2021 Updated: 5:25 PM January 4, 2021

Alan Carr is one of plenty of famous comedians scheduled to perform in Norwich in 2021. - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

From Alan Carr to Reginald D. Hunter, there are plenty of big names on the comedy circuit scheduled to perform in Norwich in 2021.

While all the shows are Covid-permitting, as it stands these comedy gigs at Norwich Theatre Royal and Playhouse are going ahead and still have tickets on sale.

1. Jenny Eclair

March 20, Playhouse

Jenny Eclair is bringing her new show to the Norwich Theatre Playhouse in 2021. - Credit: Contributed

Comedian, novelist and actress Jenny Eclair, who starred in hit TV series Grumpy Old Women, is heading to the city on her latest tour Sixty! (FFS!).

The show explores what the next decade will hold for her, including whether it is a legal requirement to buy Nordic walking poles.

2. Reginald D. Hunter

April 23, Theatre Royal

Reginald D. Hunter is bringing his latest tour to Norwich Theatre Royal. - Credit: Contributed

Reginald D. Hunter is back with new show Bombe Shuffleur and as ever he is unafraid to tackle tough subjects, including climate change, mass unemployment and economic pandemics.

More than 20 years since moving to the UK from the US, Reginald has forged a reputation for delivering unadulterated comedy of the highest order.

He also drew widespread acclaim for his two series for the BBC, Reginald D. Hunter’s Songs of the South and Songs of the Border.

3. Omid Djalili

June 8, Theatre Royal

Omid Djalili has been announced for Norwich Theatre Royal. - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

After experimenting with a Zoom gig where he got muted by 639 people, Omid Djalili will soon be back where he belongs on stage with The Good Times Tour.

Omid is also a successful actor, with recent credits including Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, His Dark Materials for the BBC and HBO and The Letter for the King on Netflix.

4. Milton Jones

September 6, Theatre Royal

Milton Jones is bringing tour Milton: Impossible to Norwich - Credit: Contributed

Panel show favourite and king of the one-liners Milton Jones is set to perform at the Theatre Royal later this year.

In his Milton: Impossible tour, the comic reveals the truth about being a spy, before being given a disappointing new identity which forced him to appear on Mock the Week and Live at the Apollo.

5. Rachel Parris

September 23, Playhouse

Star off BBC's The Mash Report Rachel Parris has announced a Norwich show - Credit: Contributed

Star of BBC's The Mash Report Rachel Parris, who was nominated for a BAFTA in 2019 for best entertainment performance, is bringing her new show to Norwich about big life changes.

Expect stand-up and songs about sudden love, the highs and lows of relationships, family, weddings, kids and going viral.

6. Alan Carr

October 13 and 14, Theatre Royal

Alan Carr's latest stand-up tour is coming to Norwich Theatre Royal this autumn. - Credit: Contributed

It has been four years since Alan last went on tour and in that time he has managed to find himself in all sorts of dramas.

From his star-studded wedding day conducted by singer Adele to fearing for his life at border control, Not Again, Alan! will look at all the things that make his life weird and wonderful.

He hosted hit Channel 4 show Alan Carr: Chatty Man from 2009 until 2016 and has won two British Comedy Awards, two National Television Awards and a BAFTA TV Award.

7. Ross Noble

October 16, Theatre Royal

Panel show favourite Ross Noble is heading to Norwich. - Credit: Contributed

Acclaimed stand-up comedian Ross Noble, who rose to fame on panel shows such as Have I Got News For You, is heading to Norwich with his latest tour Humournoid.

Ross is also a talented actor and his performance as Igor in Young Frankenstein on the West End saw him nominated for an Olivier Award in 2018.