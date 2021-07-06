News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
5 famous comedians performing in Norwich this summer

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 3:17 PM July 6, 2021   
Simon Amstell, Dane Baptiste and Sean Walsh are some of the famous comedians performing in Norwich over summer 2021. 

Simon Amstell, Dane Baptiste and Sean Walsh are some of the famous comedians performing in Norwich over summer 2021. - Credit: Ian West/PA Archive/PA Images, middle and right image contributed

From Simon Amstell to Seann Walsh, here are some of the famous comedians heading to Norwich this summer. 

These shows still have tickets on sale: 

Dane Baptiste will perform at Laugh in the Park in Norwich. 

Dane Baptiste will perform at Laugh in the Park in Norwich. - Credit: Contributed

1. Dane Baptiste

Where: Chapelfield Gardens, Norwich, NR2 1TN

When: July 31, 8pm-11pm (gates open 6pm) 

Cost: £22.50 for whole evening, redcardcomedyclub.com

Award-winning comedian Dane Baptiste headlines Saturday night in the big top tent as Laugh in the Park returns from July 29 until August 1.

As well as being an acclaimed stand-up act, he is also the star of BBC3's Bamous and hosts a successful podcast called Dane Baptiste Questions Everything. 

He will be joined on the Saturday night by Tania Edwards, Mat Ewins and host Matt Richardson. 

Seann Walsh will perform at Laugh in the Park in Norwich.

Seann Walsh will perform at Laugh in the Park in Norwich. - Credit: Contributed

2.Seann Walsh 

Where: Chapelfield Gardens, Norwich, NR2 1TN

When: August 1, 8pm-11pm (gates open 6pm) 

Cost: £22.50 for whole evening, redcardcomedyclub.com

Seann Walsh will headline Sunday night in the Laugh in the Park big top tent and bring the comedy festival to a close.

He will be joined by Mark Simmons, Maisie Adam and host John Mann.

He is one of the most entertaining observational comics in the UK and his TV credits include Virtually Famous, Strictly Come Dancing and sitcom Bad Move. 

This year will be the 10th anniversary of Laugh in the Park, organised by Red Card Comedy Club, and there will also be street food stalls and bars around the tent. 

Ellie Taylor will perform at Norwich Theatre's Interlude. 

Ellie Taylor will perform at Norwich Theatre's Interlude. - Credit: Contributed

3. Ellie Taylor 

Where: Norwich Cathedral Close, NR1 4DH

When: August 14, 6pm 

Cost: £18, norwichtheatre.org

Fresh from her debut Netflix stand-up special, the star of The Mash Report, Live at the Apollo and QI is bringing her new show to Norwich. 

Join Ellie as she bangs on about life, love and what will happen if one more person tells her “you got this”.

She is also releasing book My Child and Other Mistakes this July and keeps her Instagram followers entertained with her hilarious parenting stories. 

She will perorm in a big top tent as part of Interlude in the Close, an outdoor season of shows organised by Norwich Theatre and Lost in Translation Circus. 

Lou Sanders will perform at Norwich Theatre's Interlude. 

Lou Sanders will perform at Norwich Theatre's Interlude. - Credit: Contributed

4. Lou Sanders 

Where: Norwich Cathedral Close, NR1 4DH

When: August 20, 7.30pm 

Cost: £15, norwichtheatre.org

Lou Sanders is bringing her surreal and hugely entertaining brand of comedy to Norwich with her latest show Say Hello to Your New Stepmummy.

She will be oversharing, wanging on about spirituality and giving everyone some much unwanted advice.

Sanders was crowned the winner of comedy panel game show Taskmaster in 2019 and she has also acted in sitcoms including Aisling Bea's This Way Up and Karl Pilkington's Sick of It.

Simon Amstell is performing at Norwich Theatre Royal in September. 

Simon Amstell is performing at Norwich Theatre Royal in September. - Credit: Ian West/PA Archive/PA Images

5. Simon Amstell

Where: Norwich Theatre Royal, NR2 1RL

When: September 11, 8pm 

Cost: £24.50-£26.50, norwichtheatre.org 

Simon Amstell is taking show Spirit Hole across the UK and it is his first stand-up tour since the release of his internationally acclaimed feature film Benjamin and Netflix Special Set Free.

It will be a blissful, spiritual, sensational exploration of love, sex, shame, mushrooms and more.

Simon Amstell previously hosted hit panel show Never Mind the Buzzcocks, which earned him a number of awards. 


