Fun fair with bouncy castles and street food coming to village near Norwich

A family fun day is to take place in the village of Blofield in July - Credit: Margaret Harker Hall Management Committee

A village near Norwich is preparing for an action-packed day of fun later this month with bouncy castles, street food vendors and more.

The Blofield Fun Day is taking place on Sunday, July 17, and there will be something for everyone to enjoy.

The event is being held on the village green at Margaret Harker Hall off Yarmouth Road, and it hopes to raise much-needed funds to support the costs of repairs for the children's play park, which has become too dangerous for use.

Foodies are in for a treat as there will be loaded chips from Bucket List, wood-fired pizza, Thai street food and a BBQ stand.

People with a sweet tooth can also enjoy fresh donuts or baked goods from the cake stall.

There will be several bouncy castles and slides for children, as well as a carousel and carnival games.

The fun begins at 10am and the event will run until 4pm, with admission costing £2.