Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > Things to do > Days out

Fun fair with bouncy castles and street food coming to village near Norwich

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 10:50 AM July 7, 2022
A family fun day is to take place in the village of Blofield in July

A family fun day is to take place in the village of Blofield in July - Credit: Margaret Harker Hall Management Committee

A village near Norwich is preparing for an action-packed day of fun later this month with bouncy castles, street food vendors and more.

The Blofield Fun Day is taking place on Sunday, July 17, and there will be something for everyone to enjoy.

The event is being held on the village green at Margaret Harker Hall off Yarmouth Road, and it hopes to raise much-needed funds to support the costs of repairs for the children's play park, which has become too dangerous for use.

Foodies are in for a treat as there will be loaded chips from Bucket List, wood-fired pizza, Thai street food and a BBQ stand.

People with a sweet tooth can also enjoy fresh donuts or baked goods from the cake stall.

There will be several bouncy castles and slides for children, as well as a carousel and carnival games.

The fun begins at 10am and the event will run until 4pm, with admission costing £2.

Food and Drink
Norwich News
Norfolk Broads News

Don't Miss

Yellow colour-washed home off Ketts Hill, Norwich, which is for sale for offers over £350k

Quaint 'tucked away' house is for sale for the first time in almost 30...

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon
Landlady at the Belle Vue, Sarah Johnson, reopens the pub with her partner, John Hinds.

Food and Drink

City pub 'full of life again' after busy opening weekend

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
The scooter which was seized by police belonging to Steve Kersey's daughter 

Teen slapped with six points on licence - but she can't even drive

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Park House in Chapel Field North overlooks the beautiful Chapelfield Gardens in Norwich

See inside this £1.15m Bridgerton-style city centre period property

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon