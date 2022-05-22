Can you spot yourself at the Norfolk and Norwich Festival's Garden Party?

(L-R) Saffron Fox, Indi Fox and Hun Sanders dressed to impress at the Norfolk and Norwich festival garden party. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

The sun shone on families enjoying the colourful performances at Norfolk and Norwich Festival’s Garden Party.

Day one of the free event, in Chapelfield Gardens, brought thousands of visitors to the city centre on Saturday afternoon.

Ailsa McKay, production and programme officer for the N&N fesitval, said: “It has been a great day.

Performers at the N&N festival garden party. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

“A real highlight for me was Big Gay Disco Bike. The performers came out on a beautiful gold bike singing karaoke and getting everyone to dance and sing along.

“It was a really lovely moment.

"Today has been absolutely packed with families and everyone is really happy and having a good time.

Tom and Wilf Harding creating puppets in the Norwich Puppet Theatre tent at the N&N festival garden party. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

“We are really pleased with how it has been going and we are looking forward to day two.”

The Garden Party, which also runs on Sunday, is just one of many spaces across the city centre which have been taken over by performers.

Crowds also gathered outside of the Forum on Saturday to watch the electrifying hip-hop dance theatre of Scrum.

John Craddock, service director at Tarmac, the company that sponsors all of the outdoor work at the festival, added: “The free outdoor programme at the festival is what brings the city to life.

“Whether that's stumbling into a 10-minute dance party or taking the family to the Garden Party where you can see performers from around the UK, it always gives the city a particular buzz.”

Performers outside the Forum in Norwich as part of the N&N festival. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Families enjoying the Garden Party at Chapelfield Gardens for the Norfolk and Norwich Festival. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Performers at the N&N festival garden party - Credit: Ella Wilkinson



